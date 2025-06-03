YOUTH RE-TREAT 2025

2299 Cherry Valley Rd SE

Newark, OH 43055, USA

General Admission
$150
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP DONORS
$500
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
CHURCH EVENT SUPPORT
$500
MANDATORY SUPPORT TO THIS EVENT BY EVERY LOCAL CHURCH.
