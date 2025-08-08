Be Kind 5

Hosted by

Be Kind 5

About this event

Be Kind 5's Youth Self-Kindness Expo (Free)

348 Kirkland Ave

Kirkland, WA 98033, USA

General admission- family
Free

Tickets will include family access to all activities offered. Please answer the question on how many youth will attend so we can be sure to have enough supplies, food etc.

Volunteer/Youth or Adult
Free

This Ticket is for volunteers so we can also track these requests whether you are volunteering for BK5 or with a partner organization at this event. You will also be able to participate in all of the activities.

Add a donation for Be Kind 5

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!