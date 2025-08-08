Be Kind 5's Youth Self-Kindness Expo (Free)

Hosted by
About this event
Tickets will include family access to all activities offered. Please answer the question on how many youth will attend so we can be sure to have enough supplies, food etc.
This Ticket is for volunteers so we can also track these requests whether you are volunteering for BK5 or with a partner organization at this event. You will also be able to participate in all of the activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!