A group of children in black shirts and some adults in the background are jumping joyfully on a grassy field under a clear blue sky.
Youth Sessions

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Youth Sessions

About this event

Youth Sessions Season 11 Dance Programing Fall 2026

921 S 26th St

San Diego, CA 92113, USA

General Registration Fee Required
$60

The $60 general registration fee is a one-time required payment to participate in any of our programs. This does covers the full year and applies to up to two seasons. This fee helps support program operations and includes administrative costs, program materials, communication platforms, and ongoing planning throughout the season.


Registration ensures your dancer’s spot in the program and helps us maintain a safe, organized, and high-quality experience for all Youth Sessions families.



What's Included with Your Enrollment

Once enrolled, students receive 3 hours of training each week throughout the 14-week season.

Your weekly schedule includes:

  • 2 hours every Sunday (excluding holidays) as part of the Youth Sessions training program.
  • 1 additional weekday class at Paid In Full Creative Studio, where you can choose the style that best fits your interests.

Available class options include:

  • Hip Hop Grooves with Destinee
  • Breaking with Moe Jacken
  • Electro
  • Memphis Jookin'
  • Additional classes may be available throughout the season.

This flexible training model allows every student to customize their experience while receiving consistent instruction, exploring new dance styles, and becoming part of a supportive community that celebrates movement, creativity, and hip-hop culture.

Paid In Style Dance Team Season 11 item
Paid In Style Dance Team Season 11
$320
Available until Aug 1

August 9 – November 15

Choose the program that best fits your dancer's goals, or bundle programs together for the ultimate training experience.

Paid In Style Choreo Team

Sundays | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Ages 9–14

Led by Coach Destinee & Coach Ms. Mo


The Paid In Style Performance Team is a performance-focused program that develops dancers through hip-hop grooves, choreography, freestyle, and stage performance. Students work together as a dedicated team while preparing for community showcases, professional video projects, and live performances.


Designed for dancers who love performing, this program emphasizes confidence, teamwork, creativity, and stage presence.

Program Includes

  • 14-week season
  • Hip-hop grooves and choreography
  • Open-style freestyle training
  • Performance development
  • Professional video projects
  • 2–4 performance opportunities
  • Audition required


Students enrolled in the Performance Team Bundle will receive:

  • 2 hours of Sunday Choreo Team training
  • 1 free additional weekday class at Paid In Full Creative Studio (Choose schedule that works best for you)
  • Total of 3 hours of weekly instruction
Breaking Techniques & Enrichment Season 11 item
Breaking Techniques & Enrichment Season 11
$320
Available until Aug 1

August 9 – November 15

Choose the program that best fits your dancer's goals, or bundle programs together for the ultimate training experience.


Breaking Techniques & Enrichment

Sundays | Ages 7+

Led by Coach Koopa & Coach Jeff

Our Breaking Techniques & Enrichment Program is designed for dancers of all experience levels—from beginners learning their first top rock to advanced breakers refining power, transitions, and battle skills.

Students are placed into the appropriate training group based on their current skill level, allowing every dancer to receive instruction that matches their experience while providing opportunities to grow throughout the season. As dancers progress, they may move into more advanced training.

Our curriculum develops strong breaking fundamentals while building confidence, discipline, creativity, and a deeper understanding of hip-hop culture in a supportive and motivating environment.

Program Includes

  • 14-week season
  • 2-hour Sunday training (excluding holidays)
  • Skill-based class placement
  • Breaking foundations and advanced techniques
  • Top rock, footwork, freezes, transitions, and power
  • Freestyle and cypher training
  • Musicality and battle concepts
  • Enrichment activities
  • Hip-hop culture education
  • Performance opportunities throughout the season
  • Focus on technique, confidence, discipline, leadership, and self-expression

Skill Placement
To ensure every dancer is challenged appropriately, instructors will evaluate each student's experience and place them in either a Beginner or Intermediate/Advanced training group. Placement is based on skill level—not age—and may be adjusted throughout the season as students continue to grow.

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