Youth Sessions Season 11 Dance Programing Fall 2026

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About this event
The $60 general registration fee is a one-time required payment to participate in any of our programs. This does covers the full year and applies to up to two seasons. This fee helps support program operations and includes administrative costs, program materials, communication platforms, and ongoing planning throughout the season.
Registration ensures your dancer’s spot in the program and helps us maintain a safe, organized, and high-quality experience for all Youth Sessions families.
What's Included with Your Enrollment
Once enrolled, students receive 3 hours of training each week throughout the 14-week season.
Your weekly schedule includes:
Available class options include:
This flexible training model allows every student to customize their experience while receiving consistent instruction, exploring new dance styles, and becoming part of a supportive community that celebrates movement, creativity, and hip-hop culture.
August 9 – November 15
Choose the program that best fits your dancer's goals, or bundle programs together for the ultimate training experience.
Sundays | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Ages 9–14
Led by Coach Destinee & Coach Ms. Mo
The Paid In Style Performance Team is a performance-focused program that develops dancers through hip-hop grooves, choreography, freestyle, and stage performance. Students work together as a dedicated team while preparing for community showcases, professional video projects, and live performances.
Designed for dancers who love performing, this program emphasizes confidence, teamwork, creativity, and stage presence.
Students enrolled in the Performance Team Bundle will receive:
August 9 – November 15
Choose the program that best fits your dancer's goals, or bundle programs together for the ultimate training experience.
Sundays | Ages 7+
Led by Coach Koopa & Coach Jeff
Our Breaking Techniques & Enrichment Program is designed for dancers of all experience levels—from beginners learning their first top rock to advanced breakers refining power, transitions, and battle skills.
Students are placed into the appropriate training group based on their current skill level, allowing every dancer to receive instruction that matches their experience while providing opportunities to grow throughout the season. As dancers progress, they may move into more advanced training.
Our curriculum develops strong breaking fundamentals while building confidence, discipline, creativity, and a deeper understanding of hip-hop culture in a supportive and motivating environment.
Skill Placement
To ensure every dancer is challenged appropriately, instructors will evaluate each student's experience and place them in either a Beginner or Intermediate/Advanced training group. Placement is based on skill level—not age—and may be adjusted throughout the season as students continue to grow.
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