Youth Sessions Season 11 Dance Programing Fall 2026

The $60 general registration fee is a one-time required payment to participate in any of our programs. This does covers the full year and applies to up to two seasons. This fee helps support program operations and includes administrative costs, program materials, communication platforms, and ongoing planning throughout the season.





Registration ensures your dancer’s spot in the program and helps us maintain a safe, organized, and high-quality experience for all Youth Sessions families.









What's Included with Your Enrollment

Once enrolled, students receive 3 hours of training each week throughout the 14-week season.

Your weekly schedule includes:

2 hours every Sunday (excluding holidays) as part of the Youth Sessions training program.

1 additional weekday class at Paid In Full Creative Studio, where you can choose the style that best fits your interests.

Available class options include:

Hip Hop Grooves with Destinee

Breaking with Moe Jacken

Electro

Memphis Jookin'

Additional classes may be available throughout the season.

This flexible training model allows every student to customize their experience while receiving consistent instruction, exploring new dance styles, and becoming part of a supportive community that celebrates movement, creativity, and hip-hop culture.