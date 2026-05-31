Youth Sessions Summer Programs 2026

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About this event
The $60 general registration fee is a one-time required payment to participate in any of our programs. This does covers the full year and applies to up to three seasons. This fee helps support program operations and includes administrative costs, program materials, communication platforms, and ongoing planning throughout the season.
Registration ensures your dancer’s spot in the program and helps us maintain a safe, organized, and high-quality experience for all Youth Sessions families.
Families enrolling siblings may register for a sibling Under the same registration free.
All participants will attend one weekly Hip-Hop Grooves
class based on their age group:
In addition to their core class, students may choose one elective class each week from the studio schedule that is listed as All Levels. This is allowing them to explore styles such as Breaking, Popping, Locking, Waacking, Electro, Jookin', House, DJ Fundamentals, and more.
Studio schedule may change and include pop-up workshops.
This packages includes:
✓ 8 Total Classes
✓ 2 Classes Per Week
✓ One Weekly Core Hip-Hop Grooves Class
✓ One Weekly Elective Class (Optional)
✓ Access to Multiple Dance Styles
✓ Positive Mentorship
✓ Community Building
✓ End-of-Summer Tribute Jam Celebration (July 31st, 6:30 PM-8:30 PM)
Please select registration ticket with your purchase?
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