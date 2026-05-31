Youth Sessions Summer Programs 2026

The $60 general registration fee is a one-time required payment to participate in any of our programs. This does covers the full year and applies to up to three seasons. This fee helps support program operations and includes administrative costs, program materials, communication platforms, and ongoing planning throughout the season.





Registration ensures your dancer’s spot in the program and helps us maintain a safe, organized, and high-quality experience for all Youth Sessions families.





Families enrolling siblings may register for a sibling Under the same registration free.



