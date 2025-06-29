Youth Sessions's Silent Auction

Step up your hat game with this exclusive custom hat package designed by local San Diego artist MackBoggie — the creative mind behind the official Krush Movez fitted hats!
This auction includes:
🎨 1 Dozen (12) Custom Embroidered Fitted Hats
• Featuring your logo, crew name, or design of choice
• Embroidered by MackBoggie himself
• Bold, high-quality graphics on premium fitted caps
• Perfect for teams, small businesses, or unique merch drops
MackBoggie has been a true community supporter — sponsoring hats for our Krush Movez winners and contributing to our youth fundraising efforts. Now, he's offering his art and skills to support our next generation of dancers! Follow @mackboog on IG.
📦 These are not your average caps — they're exclusive, community-rooted, and made with heart.
All proceeds support Youth Sessions and our mission to uplift youth through hip-hop culture, education, and opportunity.
🎯 Valued at over $400, this exclusive package includes 12 custom embroidered fitted hats by local artist MackBoggie — a rare opportunity to bring your logo, crew, or brand to life with professional, one-of-a-kind design. Don’t miss your chance to own wearable art while supporting youth through culture! 🏁
Bid now and bring your vision to life — 12 hats at a time. 🧢🔥🏁
Create Your Own Kicks – Custom Shoe Art Lesson with SnkrHrad
$35
$35
Step into creativity with SnkrHradWorldwide, your one-stop shop for custom footwear. Artist and founder Gill is offering one lucky winner a free private lesson to design and create your very own custom sneakers!
This hands-on experience will take place at their brand-new location on Commercial Avenue in San Diego. Materials for the session will be provided, and you'll learn insider tips and techniques to transform a basic pair into a wearable work of art.
SnkrHradWorldwide is deeply committed to giving back — hosting youth paint classes and mentoring future creatives. This session is open to all ages and skill levels.
Not the winner? You can still join the movement — visit our class sign-up page to book your spot with Gill for future lessons.
Valued at over $750, this hands-on sneaker customization experience includes a private lesson, studio materials, and expert guidance from SnkrHradWorldwide — offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity to design your own kicks while supporting youth creativity and culture. 🏁
Bid today to support the culture and start your custom journey.
