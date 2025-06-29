Youth Sessions's Silent Auction

Step up your hat game with this exclusive custom hat package designed by local San Diego artist MackBoggie — the creative mind behind the official Krush Movez fitted hats! This auction includes: 🎨 1 Dozen (12) Custom Embroidered Fitted Hats • Featuring your logo, crew name, or design of choice • Embroidered by MackBoggie himself • Bold, high-quality graphics on premium fitted caps • Perfect for teams, small businesses, or unique merch drops MackBoggie has been a true community supporter — sponsoring hats for our Krush Movez winners and contributing to our youth fundraising efforts. Now, he's offering his art and skills to support our next generation of dancers! Follow @mackboog on IG. 📦 These are not your average caps — they're exclusive, community-rooted, and made with heart. All proceeds support Youth Sessions and our mission to uplift youth through hip-hop culture, education, and opportunity. 🎯 Valued at over $400, this exclusive package includes 12 custom embroidered fitted hats by local artist MackBoggie — a rare opportunity to bring your logo, crew, or brand to life with professional, one-of-a-kind design. Don’t miss your chance to own wearable art while supporting youth through culture! 🏁 Bid now and bring your vision to life — 12 hats at a time. 🧢🔥🏁

