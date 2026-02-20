Holmes Harbor Rod and Gun Club Youth Program

Hosted by

Holmes Harbor Rod and Gun Club Youth Program

About this event

Youth Shooting Sports Fundraiser

3334 Brooks Hill Road

Langley, WA 98260, USA

Dinner Ticket
$60

Come and enjoy dinner, dessert raffles, a silent auction, live music, and more! Ticket holders do not need to be members of HHRG.

Youth
Free

Youth ages 18 and under are free with their parent, grandparent, guardian, or immediate family member. We will reach out for conformation. Please account for all youth 2-18 years old that will be attending.

Henry/Ruger
$20

ONLY AVAILIBLE TO PURCHASE DURING EVENT

Individual Dessert tickets
$5

PURCHASE ONLY AVAILIBLE DURING EVENT

Bulk Dessert tickets 5 for $20
$20

PURCHASE ONLY AVAILBLE DURING EVENT

Add a donation for Holmes Harbor Rod and Gun Club Youth Program

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