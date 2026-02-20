Youth Shooting Sports Fundraiser

About this event
Langley, WA 98260, USA
Come and enjoy dinner, dessert raffles, a silent auction, live music, and more! Ticket holders do not need to be members of HHRG.
Youth ages 18 and under are free with their parent, grandparent, guardian, or immediate family member. We will reach out for conformation. Please account for all youth 2-18 years old that will be attending.
ONLY AVAILIBLE TO PURCHASE DURING EVENT
PURCHASE ONLY AVAILIBLE DURING EVENT
PURCHASE ONLY AVAILBLE DURING EVENT
$
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