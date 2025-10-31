Offered by

Blue Mountain Chapter - Oregon Nordic Club

Youth Ski Club Annual Membership

Single Youth Ski Club Membership
$25

Valid for one year

We ski once a week at Meacham Divide Ski Area, and we can provide equipment if needed. Contact Andy B at [email protected]; 907-347-0175 to get the details. Welcome!

Two Youth Ski Club Memberships
$50

Valid for one year

2 children in the same family, We ski once a week at Meacham Divide Ski Area, and we can provide equipment if needed. Contact Andy B at [email protected]; 907-347-0175 to get the details. Welcome!

Three youth Ski Club Memberships
$75

Valid for one year

3 children in the same family. We ski once a week at Meacham Divide Ski Area, and we can provide equipment if needed. Contact Andy B at [email protected]; 907-347-0175 to get the details. Welcome!

Four Youth Ski Club Memberships
$100

Valid for one year

Four children in the same family. We ski once a week at Meacham Divide Ski Area, and we can provide equipment if needed. Contact Andy B at [email protected]; 907-347-0175 to get the details. Welcome!

