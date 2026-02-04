Apostolic Center Church

Hosted by

Apostolic Center Church

About this event

Youth Steak Dinner Fundraiser

205 Country Club Rd

Mattoon, IL 61938, USA

General Admission Table #1
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #2
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #3
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #4
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #5
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #6
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #7
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #8
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #9
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #10
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #11
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #12
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

General Admission Table #13
$45

Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.

Add a donation for Apostolic Center Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!