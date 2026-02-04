Youth Steak Dinner Fundraiser

About this event
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
Enjoy a wonderful 3-course meal with music and entertainment.
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