Youth Summit - 2026

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About this event
Exclusive invitation to our signature events & 1 table (8 tickets) for our annual awards program.
Premium logo placement on banners, programs, and digital materials (Including T-shirts).
Opening speaking opportunity at the event. (3-5minutes)
Opportunity to host a breakout session or workshop during the summit.
Full Feature in all press releases, newsletters, and social media posts with top-tier branding.
Dinner will be provided with either the Executive Director or the Program Director.
Banner will be added to our website.
Recognized as a Legacy Sponsor on event banners, programs, and digital materials.
Exclusive invitation to our signature events & 2 complimentary tickets to our annual awards program.
Premium logo placement on banners, programs, and digital materials (Including T-shirts).
Opportunity to host a breakout session or workshop during the summit.
Recognized in press releases, newsletters, and social media posts.
Recognized as a Visionary Sponsor on event banners, programs, and digital materials.
Premium logo placement on banners, programs, and digital materials (including T-Shirts).
Recognized in newsletters and social media posts.
Recognized as an Ambassador Sponsor on event programs and digital materials.
Logo included in event materials.
Recognition during the event program as a valued sponsor.
Recognized as a Community Sponsor on event programs.
Name listed in digital materials.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!