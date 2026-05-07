ETSS Tewahedo Social Services

Hosted by

ETSS Tewahedo Social Services

About this event

Youth Summit - 2026

Champion Sponsor
$10,000

Exclusive invitation to our signature events & 1 table (8 tickets) for our annual awards program.


Premium logo placement on banners, programs, and digital materials (Including T-shirts).


Opening speaking opportunity at the event. (3-5minutes)


Opportunity to host a breakout session or workshop during the summit.


Full Feature in all press releases, newsletters, and social media posts with top-tier branding.


Dinner will be provided with either the Executive Director or the Program Director.


Banner will be added to our website.

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

Recognized as a Legacy Sponsor on event banners, programs, and digital materials.


Exclusive invitation to our signature events & 2 complimentary tickets to our annual awards program.


Premium logo placement on banners, programs, and digital materials (Including T-shirts).

Opportunity to host a breakout session or workshop during the summit.


Recognized in press releases, newsletters, and social media posts.


Visionary Sponsor
$3,000

Recognized as a Visionary Sponsor on event banners, programs, and digital materials.


Premium logo placement on banners, programs, and digital materials (including T-Shirts).


Recognized in newsletters and social media posts.

Ambassador Sponsor
$1,000

Recognized as an Ambassador Sponsor on event programs and digital materials.


Logo included in event materials.


Recognition during the event program as a valued sponsor.

Community Sponsor
$500

Recognized as a Community Sponsor on event programs.


Name listed in digital materials.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!