Youth Summit - 2026

Exclusive invitation to our signature events & 1 table (8 tickets) for our annual awards program.





Premium logo placement on banners, programs, and digital materials (Including T-shirts).





Opening speaking opportunity at the event. (3-5minutes)





Opportunity to host a breakout session or workshop during the summit.





Full Feature in all press releases, newsletters, and social media posts with top-tier branding.





Dinner will be provided with either the Executive Director or the Program Director.





Banner will be added to our website.