Ohio Youth Tennis Association

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Ohio Youth Tennis Association

About this event

Youth Tennis League 2026

VIP Neighborhood Player (Both Sessions)
$90

🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sundays in May
✔️ 3 Neighborhood Practices in June and 3 in July
✔️ 4 Match Days in June and July

✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Parties June 21 and July 26 🎉

VIP Sunday ONLY Player (Both Sessions)
$80

🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sundays in May
✔️ 4 Match Days in June and July

✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Parties June 21 and July 26 🎉


Open to kids 5 years old

VIP Adaptive Player (Both Sessions)
Free

🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sundays in May
✔️ 4 Match Days in June and July

✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Parties June 21 and July 26 🎉

June Neighborhood Player (Session 1)
$50

🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May

✔️ 3 Neighborhood Practices in June
✔️ 2 Match Days in June

✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday June 21 at Paramount Medina 🎉

June Sunday ONLY Player (Session 1)
$40

🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 2 Match Days in June

✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday June 21 at Paramount Medina 🎉


Open to kids 5 years old

June Adaptive Player (Session 1)
Free

🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 2 Match Days in June

✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday June 21 at Paramount Medina 🎉

July Neighborhood Player (Session 2)
$50

🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 3 Neighborhood Practices in July
✔️ 2 Match Days in July

✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday July 26 TBD 🎉

July Sunday ONLY Player (Session 2)
$40

🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 2 Match Days in July

✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday July 26 TBD 🎉


Open to kids 5 years old

July Adaptive Player (Session 2)
Free

🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 2 Match Days in June

✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday June 21 at Paramount Medina 🎉

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