Youth Tennis League 2026

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About this event
🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sundays in May
✔️ 3 Neighborhood Practices in June and 3 in July
✔️ 4 Match Days in June and July
✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Parties June 21 and July 26 🎉
🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sundays in May
✔️ 4 Match Days in June and July
✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Parties June 21 and July 26 🎉
Open to kids 5 years old
🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sundays in May
✔️ 4 Match Days in June and July
✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Parties June 21 and July 26 🎉
🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 3 Neighborhood Practices in June
✔️ 2 Match Days in June
✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday June 21 at Paramount Medina 🎉
🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 2 Match Days in June
✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday June 21 at Paramount Medina 🎉
Open to kids 5 years old
🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 2 Match Days in June
✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday June 21 at Paramount Medina 🎉
🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 3 Neighborhood Practices in July
✔️ 2 Match Days in July
✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday July 26 TBD 🎉
🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 2 Match Days in July
✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday July 26 TBD 🎉
Open to kids 5 years old
🏅 Your registration grants access to:
✔️ 3 Open Court Days Sunday in May
✔️ 2 Match Days in June
✔️ Team Shirt
✔️ The End-of-Season Party, Sunday June 21 at Paramount Medina 🎉
$
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