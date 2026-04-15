Spill The Tea Cafe

Hosted by

Spill The Tea Cafe

About this event

Sales closed

Youth Thrive Fest 2026: Presented by Spill The Tea Cafe

Kahala Resort

5000 Kahala Ave #5000, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA

Add a donation for Spill The Tea Cafe

$

Youth Ticket (ALL UNDER 18)
Free

Reserved for young attendees. Includes dinner and full access to activities and performances

Adults Admission
$105

Includes dinner, access to live performances, networking, and the celebration of Hawai‘i’s rising youth. Your support helps create a nurturing environment for the next generation.

*Pricing includes GET tax.

VIP Adult Admission
$158

Includes VIP seating, two drinks, dinner, access to live performances, networking, and the celebration of Hawai‘i’s rising youth. Your support helps create a nurturing environment for the next generation.

*Pricing includes GET tax.

BELONGING PARTNER
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 1 table with 10 VIP tickets
  • Voice recognition at event
  • Name listed on the presentation slide
  • Name listed in the printed event program*
  • Name listed in next year’s sponsorship packet*

*Logos appear in hierarchy of sponsorship levels. All benefits are subject to logo and print deadlines.

AMPLIFY PARTNER
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

On-Site Experience

  • 1 table with 10 VIP tickets
  • Opportunity to contribute an auction item package for added visibility through the gala auction


Brand Recognition

  • Name listed on the presentation slide
  • Logo included in the printed event program*
  • Logo displayed on table signage*
  • Logo included in next year’s sponsorship packet*

*Logos appear in hierarchy of sponsorship levels. All benefits are subject to logo and print deadlines.

COMMUNITY PARTNER
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

On-Site Experience

  • 1 table with 10 VIP tickets
  • Personalized plaque presented by an STTC representative, with the option to photograph and share across your company’s press and social media channels
  • Sponsor signage associated with one event feature, such as the silent auction, guest check-in, or valet, subject to availability
  • Opportunity to contribute an auction item package for added visibility through the gala auction


Brand Recognition

  • Logo featured on the presentation slide*
  • Logo displayed on table signage*
  • One tagged mention in the post-event social media recap
  • Logo featured on the STTC website with a direct link*
  • Logo included in the printed event program*
  • Logo included in next year’s sponsorship packet*

*Logos appear in hierarchy of sponsorship levels. All benefits are subject to logo and print deadlines.

ACCESS PARTNER
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

On-site Experience

  • 1 table with 10 VIP tickets
  • VIP guest experience
  • Priority seating
  • Opportunity to share a pre-recorded 30-second video before the event
  • Personalized plaque presented by an STTC representative, with the option to photograph and share across your company’s media channels
  • Opportunity to contribute an auction item package for added visibility through the gala auction


Brand Recognition

  • Logo featured on the step-and-repeat banner*
  • Logo featured during the night-of presentation*
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Logo included in event eblasts*
  • Logo displayed on table signage*
  • One dedicated social media feature and one tagged mention in the post-event recap
  • Logo featured on the STTC website with a direct link*
  • Logo included in the printed event program*
  • Logo included in next year’s sponsorship packet*

*Logos appear in hierarchy of sponsorship levels. All benefits are subject to logo and print deadlines.

LEGACY PARTNER
$40,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

On-Site Experience

  • 1 table with 10 VIP tickets
  • VIP guest experience
  • Priority seating
  • Opportunity to share a pre-recorded 60-second video before the event
  • Personalized plaque presented by STTC Founder & CEO Haylin Dennison, with the option to photograph and share across your company’s press and social media channels
  • Use of STTC headquarters for meetings and events
  • Opportunity to contribute an auction item package for added visibility through the gala auction


Brand Recognition

  • Prominent logo placement on the step-and-repeat banner*
  • Name recognition across press coverage, including radio, television, and print
  • Multiple mentions during the night-of presentation, with logo featured on-screen*
  • Mention in the official press release, with the opportunity to provide a company quote
  • Logo included in event e-blasts*
  • Logo displayed on table signage*
  • One dedicated social media feature and one tagged mention in the post-event recap
  • Logo featured on the STTC website with a direct link*
  • Logo featured on the front page of all printed programs placed at guest seats*
  • Logo included in next year’s sponsorship packet*

*Logos appear in hierarchy of sponsorship levels. All benefits are subject to logo and print deadlines.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!