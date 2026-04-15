Youth Thrive Fest 2026: Presented by Spill The Tea Cafe

On-Site Experience

Opportunity to contribute an auction item package for added visibility through the gala auction

Use of STTC headquarters for meetings and events

Personalized plaque presented by STTC Founder & CEO Haylin Dennison, with the option to photograph and share across your company’s press and social media channels

Opportunity to share a pre-recorded 60-second video before the event

Brand Recognition

Prominent logo placement on the step-and-repeat banner*

Name recognition across press coverage, including radio, television, and print

Multiple mentions during the night-of presentation, with logo featured on-screen*

Mention in the official press release, with the opportunity to provide a company quote

Logo included in event e-blasts*

Logo displayed on table signage*

One dedicated social media feature and one tagged mention in the post-event recap

Logo featured on the STTC website with a direct link*

Logo featured on the front page of all printed programs placed at guest seats*