Creature Outlaws Athletics

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Creature Outlaws Athletics

About this event

June 2026 Youth Training Sessions

1501 W Southlake Blvd

Southlake, TX 76092, USA

(Group sessions) 6PM
$60

Precision. Power. Dominance.

At Creature Outlaws Athletics, we believe that elite performance is built in the details. Our 1-on-1 sessions are designed for the athlete who is ready to move beyond group drills and master the specific technical skills required to dominate their position. This is 60 minutes of uninterrupted, high-intensity coaching tailored entirely to your athlete’s unique goals.

What the Session Includes:

  • Biomechanical Assessment: We begin by evaluating your athlete’s movement patterns, identifying any "power leaks" in their stance, start, or change of direction.
  • Positional Mastery: Whether focusing on Wide Receiver footwork, Defensive Back transitions, or Quarterback mechanics, we break down every movement into high-speed, repeatable habits.
  • Advanced Football IQ: We don't just run drills; we teach the "why." During rest periods and reps, we discuss defensive shells, route timing, and situational awareness so the athlete thinks as fast as they move.
  • Explosive Power & Speed: Utilizing elite-level sport science, we focus on rate of force development—teaching the body how to accelerate, decelerate, and re-accelerate with violent efficiency.
  • Injury Prevention (Pre-hab): We incorporate mobility and stability work to ensure the athlete stays on the field and off the sideline
1-on-1 Elite (3 Sessions) 1 Hour
$230

At Creature Outlaws Athletics, we believe that elite performance is built in the details. Our 1-on-1 sessions are designed for the athlete who is ready to move beyond group drills and master the specific technical skills required to dominate their position. This is 60 minutes of uninterrupted, high-intensity coaching tailored entirely to your athlete’s unique goals.

What the Session Includes:

  • Biomechanical Assessment:
  • Positional Mastery:
  • Advanced Football IQ:
  • Explosive Power & Speed:
  • Injury Prevention (Pre-hab):


1-on-1 Elite (5 Sessions) 1 Hour
$380

At Creature Outlaws Athletics, we believe that elite performance is built in the details. Our 1-on-1 sessions are designed for the athlete who is ready to move beyond group drills and master the specific technical skills required to dominate their position. This is 60 minutes of uninterrupted, high-intensity coaching tailored entirely to your athlete’s unique goals.

What the Session Includes:

  • Biomechanical Assessment:
  • Positional Mastery:
  • Advanced Football IQ:
  • Explosive Power & Speed:
  • Injury Prevention (Pre-hab):


MON-THURS: 5PM Group (1 Session - 1 hour )
$65

Our Small Group sessions are the bridge between individual technique and live-game dominance. Limited to just 6 athletes per session, this high-energy environment is designed to simulate the speed and pressure of real football while maintaining the personalized coaching of a private workout.

What the Session Includes:

  • Competitive Speed & Agility:
  • Route Spacing & Timing:
  • Situational Matchups:
  • Defensive Shell Integration:
  • Peer-Driven Intensity:

Important Notice:


Disclaimer: "Sessions with fewer than 3 participants 24 hours before start time will be rescheduled or converted to a 1-on-1 for additional fee"

Small Group (3 Session - 1 hour ) 5pm
$185

Our Small Group sessions are the bridge between individual technique and live-game dominance. Limited to just 6 athletes per session, this high-energy environment is designed to simulate the speed and pressure of real football while maintaining the personalized coaching of a private workout.

What the Session Includes:

  • Competitive Speed & Agility:
  • Route Spacing & Timing:
  • Situational Matchups:
  • Defensive Shell Integration:
  • Peer-Driven Intensity:

Important Notice:


Disclaimer: "Sessions with fewer than 3 participants 24 hours before start time will be rescheduled or converted to a 1-on-1 for additional fee"

Small Group (5 Session - 1 hour ) 5pm
$315

Our Small Group sessions are the bridge between individual technique and live-game dominance. Limited to just 6 athletes per session, this high-energy environment is designed to simulate the speed and pressure of real football while maintaining the personalized coaching of a private workout.

What the Session Includes:

  • Competitive Speed & Agility:
  • Route Spacing & Timing:
  • Situational Matchups:
  • Defensive Shell Integration:
  • Peer-Driven Intensity:

Important Notice:


Disclaimer: "Sessions with fewer than 3 participants 24 hours before start time will be rescheduled or converted to a 1-on-1 for additional fee"

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