Volleyball Camps, Hosted by Field High School Volleyball 2026

About this event
3 Day Youth Camp. June 15th - 17th - Field High School Gym, from 9:30am - 11:00am. Boys or Girls grades 3-6th. Lead by the Field High School Volleyball team and Coaches. The $65 payment includes all 3 days. Includes tshirt if purchased before June 1st.
Get ready for tryouts with our Prep Camp !! Open to 7th and 8th graders. July 30th and 31st from 4-6pm. Includes tshirt if purchased before June 1st.
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