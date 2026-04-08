The Big Red Community Foundation

Hosted by

The Big Red Community Foundation

About this event

Volleyball Camps, Hosted by Field High School Volleyball 2026

2900 State Route 43

Mogadore OH 44260

Volleyball Camp
$65

3 Day Youth Camp. June 15th - 17th - Field High School Gym, from 9:30am - 11:00am. Boys or Girls grades 3-6th. Lead by the Field High School Volleyball team and Coaches. The $65 payment includes all 3 days. Includes tshirt if purchased before June 1st.

7th and 8th grade Try Out Prep Camp
$45

Get ready for tryouts with our Prep Camp !! Open to 7th and 8th graders. July 30th and 31st from 4-6pm. Includes tshirt if purchased before June 1st.

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