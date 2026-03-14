South Florida Christian Leadership Network SFCLN

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South Florida Christian Leadership Network SFCLN

About this event

Youth/Silver Sponsor ($1000) SFCLN 2nd Annual Leadership Banquet 2026

650 Okeechobee Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33401, USA

Youth/Silver Sponsorships
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes up to 2 Dinner Seats, Offsets Program Costs & Sponsors Student Admissions. Name in Program, Website Recognition, Name & Logo on Table Placard. (Guess Information Not Required Upon Sign Up / If You Do Not Have Your Guest Names At This Time You Can Provide Their Information Before Event)


Grants entry to the event networking event, an inspiring, spirit-led program and a wonderful meal.


Please contact: [email protected] to to share your table attendee's names. 561-638-4899

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