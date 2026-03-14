Youth/Silver Sponsor ($1000) SFCLN 2nd Annual Leadership Banquet 2026

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About this event
Includes up to 2 Dinner Seats, Offsets Program Costs & Sponsors Student Admissions. Name in Program, Website Recognition, Name & Logo on Table Placard. (Guess Information Not Required Upon Sign Up / If You Do Not Have Your Guest Names At This Time You Can Provide Their Information Before Event)
Grants entry to the event networking event, an inspiring, spirit-led program and a wonderful meal.
Please contact: [email protected] to to share your table attendee's names. 561-638-4899
$
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