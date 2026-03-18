YPAS Gala Silent Auction

Enjoy the 2026 Kentuckiana Pride Festival in style! With your 2 VIP tickets, you will enter the event through a VIP entrance for expedited festival access.





The VIP area includes an area with a shaded tent, lounge furniture, tables and chairs. You will also have private side stage viewing area as well as private air conditioned restrooms. There is a dedicated VIP bar. You will receive 3 drink tickets, exclusive meals throughout the day, as well as additional treats and snacks throughout the day and unlimited water and soda. As a VIP guest, you will also have in and out privileges all day! The Pride Festival is on Saturday June 20, 2026 on Louisville’s Great Lawn.





Value: $300