YPAS Gala Silent Auction

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604 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Starting bid
Stay engaged with the arts all summer long with the a full summer camp bundle from Actor's Theatre of Louisville! Enrollment is open to middle and high school students.
Package includes weeklong enrollment in
HS Audition Technique (week of July 6)
Vocal Production (week of July 13)
Playwriting (week of July 20)
and
Technical Theater (week of July 27)
Value: $300 per session for a total of $1200
Starting bid
Enjoy two family packs of 4-tickets to upcoming shows at the Kentucky Center for the Arts! One ticket set (4) includes box tickets to the Book of Mormon the week of May 5-9. The second pack of 4 tickets is for a TBA show at the Kentucky Center. Tickets will be transferred electronically.
Value: $800
Starting bid
Davis Jewelers, a locally owned and operated gem, has generously donated a stunning sterling silver David Yurman 3mm chain link bracelet with toggle clasp from the Madison collection. Casual or fancy, this beauty is sure to add sparkle to any occasion.
Value: $295
Starting bid
If the four walls of your home office are feeling a little too familiar, enjoy a 3 month membership to a co-working space getaway in the heart of Nulu. Perks include 24/7 access, super fast wifi and bottomless Quills coffee and kombucha. Story isn't just where you work. It's where you level up, connect with people who challenge you, and build the life you actually want.
Value: $477
Starting bid
Enjoy the 2026 Kentuckiana Pride Festival in style! With your 2 VIP tickets, you will enter the event through a VIP entrance for expedited festival access.
The VIP area includes an area with a shaded tent, lounge furniture, tables and chairs. You will also have private side stage viewing area as well as private air conditioned restrooms. There is a dedicated VIP bar. You will receive 3 drink tickets, exclusive meals throughout the day, as well as additional treats and snacks throughout the day and unlimited water and soda. As a VIP guest, you will also have in and out privileges all day! The Pride Festival is on Saturday June 20, 2026 on Louisville’s Great Lawn.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Housed in five historic buildings in downtown Louisville, Proof on Main is part of 21c Museum Hotels, the award-winning boutique hotel and restaurant group. The dining room is one of the most striking public spaces in the city, with rotating, contemporary art exhibitions by local and internationally-acclaimed artists alike.
$100 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
A popular option for any gathering, True North Catering's Charcuterie Boards include locally-sourced ingredients such as seasonal fruits and crudités, candied nuts, dips, jams and spreads, and meats and cheeses. This board feeds 15-20 people and is available on a disposable platter or your own platter. You must order 48 hours in advance. Not valid during the Derby Festival weeks. The platter will be picked up at the Bardstown Rd. location.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Forrest Frank is a Grammy nominated & GMA DOVE Award winning American Christian singer, songwriter, and producer known for blending modern pop and hip-hop with worship music.
This package includes 2 tickets to his concert "The Jesus Tour" at the Kentucky YUM Center on Tuesday, July 28 at 7pm. Section 105 (club level), row S
Value: $300+ per ticket
Starting bid
Derby Dinner Playhouse is a local theatrical entertainment leader, noted for their professional productions of Broadway musicals and lighthearted comedies. Each dinner theatre production comes alive with the magic of lights, costumes, a live orchestra, and a stage full of professional performers. Package includes 2 tickets to a main stage dinner/show of your choice.
Value: $100
Starting bid
In addition to a customized YPAS Louisville Slugger bat, this package includes 4 tickets to the local legendary museum. Discover the story behind the bat that changed the game. 4 tickets include entry to all museum galleries, a tour of the iconic factory where all Louisville Sluggers are born, and a free mini-bat with every ticket!
Value: $250
Starting bid
In addition to the items in in the basket, this package includes 2 tickets to a soon to be announced collaboration between Kentucky Shakespeare and Actor's Theatre of Louisville.
Value: $60
Starting bid
I see water in your future! A pool? A lake? An ocean? Either which way, you’ll need a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes from the glint off the water. You’ll need a pair of sunglasses to wear at night. You’ll need a pair of sunglasses to look your Derby best.
Get summer-ready with these two pairs of sunnies from Shady Ray‘s.
Value: $120
Starting bid
I see water in your future! A pool? A lake? An ocean? Either which way, you’ll need a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes from the glint off the water. You’ll need a pair of sunglasses to wear at night. You’ll need a pair of sunglasses to look your Derby best.
Get summer-ready with these two pairs of sunnies from Shady Ray‘s.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Capture your own artist headshot session with a 20+ year photographer in marketing and advertising. This session includes 2-3 looks/wardrobe changes, 4-6 final retouched images, with two of the final selects converted to black and white which are perfect for show programs.
Allow 1-2 hours of time for the session. Final retouched images will be available within 2-3 days of the session and delivered via a personal Google Drive folder.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Capture your own artist headshot session with a 20+ year photographer in marketing and advertising. This session includes 2-3 looks/wardrobe changes, 4-6 final retouched images, with two of the final selects converted to black and white which are perfect for show programs.
Allow 1-2 hours of time for the session. Final retouched images will be available within 2-3 days of the session and delivered via a personal Google Drive folder.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Lock in that high school smile with a senior portrait session from award winning photographer, Megan Resch! This package includes 1 hour on location which is enough time for one wardrobe change. You'll choose 10 digital negatives from an online gallery of 30-45 images. Expires on 9/15/2026
Value: $550
Starting bid
Throughout the night, one of our own Design & Production sophomores, Emily Tobias, is capturing the evening through a live painting. Bid on her finished work for a Tobias original!
Vale: Priceless
Starting bid
Forest Edge Winery offers tastings in a beautiful tasting room across from Bernheim Forest and adjacent to Jim Beam Distillery. This package includes an on-site full wine tasting for two, one bottle of wine, and two logo wine glasses.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Card My Yard Package valid for one 48 hour birthday greeting in our location's serviced zip codes. Deliver and rush fees may apply. Booking date subject to availability. Not valid for graduation, back to school, or end of school activities. Expires 3/28/2027.
Value: $115
Starting bid
Are you ready for your summer smirk? Your Derby twinkle? Your glamour grin? This package includes: a tooth bleaching kit and 25 units of Botox. Yes! You read that right!
Courtesy of Dr. Kristen George and her team at George Orthodontics. We can’t wait to see you smile!
Value: $410
Starting bid
Caroline Zama is Kentucky Artist whose passion for ceramics began in college almost twenty years ago. Inspired by nature, she creates whimsical hand sculpted birds, bowls, platters and what-nots.
Value:
Starting bid
Handmade by Scott Medley, this beautiful tan leather clutch with black leather accents is sure to dress up any outfit! It's one of a kind 8"X6" clutch, perfect for all occasions.
Take your new bag on a shopping adventure to Carmichael's Bookstore, a local independent bookstore that's been a Louisville staple since 1978, with a bonus $25 gift card!
Value: $125
Starting bid
Carry your things in style with this one of a kind, handmade leather tote bag by Scott Medley. Crafted with beautiful, soft tan leather adorned with black leather accents and adjustable embroidered shoulder strap, this custom tote measures 15"X18".
Value: $175
Starting bid
Indulge in the gold standard of Scottish craftsmanship. This curated trio and shaker brings together three legendary expressions of the Highlands:
The Macallan Highland Single Malt, Shackleton Blended Malt, and Buchanana's DeLuxe Scotch Whiskey.
Whether you're looking to elevate your home bar or find the ultimate gift for a spirits lover, this duo offers a masterclass in flavor and heritage.
Value: $140
Starting bid
This package includes a 2 tickets to Louisville Food Tours Queer History Tour through Louisville’s Highlands Neighborhood, a customized video message from Parton Waters, and two books to fill your heart with Pride!
Come out with us and explore the Queer stories of Louisville’s past! Get to know the gays of Glitter Ball City on this 1.5-hour walking tour through Louisville’s vibrant Highlands neighborhood.
Uncover the stories that shaped the city’s LGBTQ+ community as you stroll along Bardstown Road and historic Cherokee Triangle in the heart of the Highlands, Louisville’s gay-borhood. Along the way, we’ll stop at a beloved local bookstore and cultural cornerstone of the neighborhood that champions diverse voices and Queer literature, before finishing the experience where so many Queer stories unfold: inside one of Louisville’s best gay bars.
Parton Waters is a little bit Diva and a little bit Divine. This Kentucky-raised, blue jean queen who calls Atlanta home will create a custom 1-2 minute video celebrating a person or milestone dear to your heart. Video available after June 20.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Explore beautiful Chickapoo Farm in Shelbyville, KY as you pick your own beautiful bouquet. Chickapoo is a working farm with a u-pick flower operation. The sights and sounds of farm life are all around. Guests can enjoy viewing a variety of farm animals and wildlife during their visit.
This package includes 2 tickets for a pick your own flower experience and 2 t-shirts.
Value $100
Starting bid
Bob & Beverly started Primo Oils in 2011 when they first experienced what real olive oil tastes like; they knew they needed to bring gourmet olive oil and vinegar right here to Louisville, KY. At Primo you’ll find the freshest, best tasting and most direct-to-market olive oils from artisans and small batch producers from around the world.
This package includes a cold-pressed Arbequina Oil, 18-Year Traditional Balsamic Vinegar, and artisan pantry items.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Garrett & Elizabeth Sorenson have gone from Broadway to the West End in London, and around the globe to China, through Europe and Australia, their studios focus on a low breath, open throat, and sustainable/natural vocal production.
Garrett is a Grammy-Award-winning opera singer, as well as Tony-Award nominated, having sung countless leads at the Metropolitan Opera and many of the globe's other A-list houses. Elizabeth won the top prize in the Metropolitan Opera Competition and went on to have a critically-acclaimed, worldwide, leading mezzo-soprano career.
This package includes one 40-minute lesson with Garrett and Elizabeth at their Louisville Voice Lessons Studio.
Value: $80
Starting bid
As an Acting Process Instructor and Vocal Coach, Sharon offers a thirty-year career as an actor, singer, director, and writer. Teaching positions include Bellarmine University, Indiana University Southeast, Solano College and Louisville Collegiate School. Regional stage acting/directing credits: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Stage One, Center Repertory Company and Diablo Light Opera Company. Sharon holds an MFA in Acting from the University of Lousiville and has served as faculty for Kentucky’s Governor’s School for the Arts Program.
This package includes three 30-minute lessons with Sharon.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Audrey Belle Adams, originally from Louisville, Kentucky, is an All-Tech Music Scholar at the University of Kentucky. She is a Vocal Performance Major in the Opera Theatre Department and is pursuing a Bachelor of Music. Audrey has performed with The Lexington Theatre Company, Bourbon Baroque, and Derby Dinner Playhouse. She has also appeared in the film 1 Message and was featured on MTV’s MADE.
This package includes one hour-long virtual lesson with Aubrey.
Value: $80
Starting bid
Sit Still salons are all about creating a fun-filled experience for everyone. Our stylists know just how to empower your children to express their unique personalities through their hair, turning every visit into a delightful experience. Take a seat, indulge in some "me-time," and let us handle the rest.
Louisville locations on Frankfort Ave. and in Norton Commons.
Expires 4/1/2027
Value: $100
Starting bid
This package includes six fine wines: Val de Cabera Garnacha Tempranillo (Spain), Procare Zinfandel (California 2022), Akiyoshi ReserveCabernet Savignon (California 2021), Karen Birmingham Zinfandel (California 2024), The Full Fifteen Big Red (Australia 2023) and Mauricio Lorca Reserve Malbec (2024)
Value: $120
Starting bid
Want to add a custom touch to your home? Work with the talented Jordan Price to create a unique wooden 24"X24" piece of wall art. You choose the design and colors. Truly a one of a kind work of art.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Rannygazoo’s Top Shelf Story Hour is a Vines Wine and Spirt Shop exclusive! Gregory and Abigail Maupin host a series of one-hour, vintage-radio-style performances of adapted short stories, poems, and songs. Think old-timey glamour meets living-room intimacy. Think speakeasy vibes.
Enjoy two glasses of wine and two tickets for a perfect evening out. Dates: April 12 and May 10 at 7:00 p.m.
Value: $85
Starting bid
This Four Roses gift set includes a Four Roses small batch bottle of bourbon. As well as a glass, tumbler, purse holder, eye mask, clear bag, and cozy black and red blanket with the Four Roses logo. You'll also receive small Moscow Mule copper cups. This gift set is sure to be welcome at any gathering!
Value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy a handbuilding pottery session for 2 people in a private studio. This package include 2 sessions (3 hours total), one session for building and one session for glazing. Personal instruction and guidance will make for an enjoyable experience exploring the medium of clay!
Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy one hour of NET therapy with Michele Walden, PMHNP-board-certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and founder of Devine Beauty and Wellness. Neuro Emotional Technique (NET) is recognized as an effective intervention for managing stress and addressing unresolved emotional blocks. NET employs a distinctive combination of muscle testing, pulse meridian mapping, and the assessment of emotional component linked to the organ system in Chinese Medicine. This approach allows practitioners to address underlying issues with sensitivity and care.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Located in Hikes Point since 1946, this family owned business has been helping the community garden with expert care and knowledge.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Gorgeous handmade pitcher from local potter, Tonya Johnson, owner of Payne Street Pottery.
Value: $90
Starting bid
Win a 5' balloon garland or $100 credit toward any order from Blossoms & Balloons Event Company. The balloon garland comes ready to hang and you can choose up to 3 colors. Hanging instructions, hanging kit, and tranport bag are included. Bring your van or SUV to Jeffersontown to pick up this prize. Expires 4-15-2027
Value: $100
Starting bid
During this one hour in person tarot reading, Patricia Steiner, Tarot card reader of over 50 years, will help guide you through life's journey. Expires 12/31/26
Value:$120
Starting bid
Artist Megan Resch will paint your house from a photo. She will capture it's charm for you to cherish in an 8X10 matted painting. A great keepsake for generations to come!
Expires 8-1-26
Value: $150
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