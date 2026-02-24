Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland

Hosted by

Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland

About this event

YPLC Eighth Annual Golf Scramble

900 Colyer Rd

Bronston, KY 42518, USA

Team Entry
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Person Team Entry Fee

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Show off your business with a hole sponsorship sign.

Tee Sponsor
$150

Set up and network at the scramble with a tee sponsorship!

Cart Sponsor
$50

Ride in style with your logo showing off your business on the golf carts during the scramble.

Double Tee Package
$550

(1) Golf Team, (1) Tee Sponsorship

(w/Skirts & Mulligans pack  $650)

Corporate Golf Package
$700

(1) Golf Team, (1) Tee Sponsorship PLUS

(1) Hole Sponsorship & (1) Cart Sponsorship

(w/Skirts & Mulligans pack  $850)

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