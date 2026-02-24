YPLC Eighth Annual Golf Scramble

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About this event
4 Person Team Entry Fee
Show off your business with a hole sponsorship sign.
Set up and network at the scramble with a tee sponsorship!
Ride in style with your logo showing off your business on the golf carts during the scramble.
(1) Golf Team, (1) Tee Sponsorship
(w/Skirts & Mulligans pack $650)
(1) Golf Team, (1) Tee Sponsorship PLUS
(1) Hole Sponsorship & (1) Cart Sponsorship
(w/Skirts & Mulligans pack $850)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!