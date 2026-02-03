Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network

Hosted by

Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network

About this event

Nonprofit Night Registration

299 E Plumb Ln

Reno, NV 89502, USA

Attendee Registration
Free

Register to attend YPN Nonprofit Night. Attendance is free, and attendees will have the option to make an optional donation to support YPN.


Please note: If you already registered your nonprofit organization, you do not need to register again for yourself. Please use attendee registration only for any additional team members who will be attending.

Nonprofit Organization Registration
Free

Registration for nonprofit organizations participating in YPN Nonprofit Night.


Each registered organization will receive a table space to share information about their mission and engage with attendees.


This registration reserves one nonprofit table.


Add a donation for Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network

$

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