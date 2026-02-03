Nonprofit Night Registration

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About this event
Register to attend YPN Nonprofit Night. Attendance is free, and attendees will have the option to make an optional donation to support YPN.
Please note: If you already registered your nonprofit organization, you do not need to register again for yourself. Please use attendee registration only for any additional team members who will be attending.
Registration for nonprofit organizations participating in YPN Nonprofit Night.
Each registered organization will receive a table space to share information about their mission and engage with attendees.
This registration reserves one nonprofit table.
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