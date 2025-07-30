Young People's Symphony Orchestra Association

Hosted by

Young People's Symphony Orchestra Association

About this event

YPSO 2025-26 Tuition Payment

Tuition Payment in Full
$1,900

Due by September 1st, 2025 (or when joining if accepted after that date)

Tuition Payment by Installment
$380

Each of 5 installments due 9/1/2025, 11/15/2025, 1/15/2026, 3/15/2025, 5/15/2026.

Tuition Payment in Full when Sibling(s) in YPSO
$1,800

Due by September 1st, 2025 (or when joining if accepted after that date)

Tuition Payment by Installment when Sibling(s) in YPSO
$360

Each of 5 installments due 9/1/2024, 11/15/2024, 1/15/2026, 3/15/2026, 5/15/2026.

Custom Amount
Free

This option is for families who have either arranged an alternate payment schedule with YPSO staff or have a scholarship award.

Please enter your custom amount below in the "Add A Donation..." field

Add a donation for Young People's Symphony Orchestra Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!