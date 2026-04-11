YPSO Spring 2026 Online Auction Fundraiser

$300 Value. Beginning stained glass workshop for 1-2 people.





Come spend an afternoon learning how to do copper foiling to create your own beautiful and unique stained glass piece! Ideal for a parent and teen.





Jessica Stanton has been doing stained glass since she was a teenager and does occasional commissions. You can see examples of her work on the stained glass section of her website, artworkbyjessicastanton.weebly.com).





Workshop to be scheduled with the artist, held at her home in Berkeley.