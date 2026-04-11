YPSO Spring 2026 Online Auction Fundraiser

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Starting bid
$300 Value. Beginning stained glass workshop for 1-2 people.
Come spend an afternoon learning how to do copper foiling to create your own beautiful and unique stained glass piece! Ideal for a parent and teen.
Jessica Stanton has been doing stained glass since she was a teenager and does occasional commissions. You can see examples of her work on the stained glass section of her website, artworkbyjessicastanton.weebly.com).
Workshop to be scheduled with the artist, held at her home in Berkeley.
Starting bid
$150 Value. $50 outback Steak House gift card and musical cutting board
Two available — top 2 bids will win it!
Gift card good for any Outback Steakhouse location — Bay Area locations include Concord, San Ramon, and South San Francisco.
Outback is an Australian-inspired steakhouse restaurant beloved worldwide. We pride ourselves on serving up variety; our unbeatable steak cuts are complemented by delicious choices of chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta at a price for everyone.
Hand crafted wooden cutting board, with music symbols engraved by a YPSO parent.
Gift card can be sent by mail or picked up at a rehearsal. Cutting board for local pickup.
Starting bid
$180 Value. High-speed, smart cutting machine for popular craft projects. The Cricut Explore 3 cuts 100+ materials, including vinyl, paper, and fabric, up to 2X faster than previous models. It supports "Smart Materials" for mat-free cutting up to 12 feet.
Let your creativity and imagination soar with the new Cricut Explore 3, which holds a supremacy in achieving astonishing cuts, scores, drawings & more with ultimate precision & jaw-dropping speed. Lets crafters make precise, intricate cuts from a variety of popular materials like cardstock, vinyl decal, iron-on and more.
Local pickup only.
Starting bid
$140 Value
〜A Scenic Journey Through the Redwoods〜
https://www.skunktrain.com/
Experience the beauty of Northern California’s redwood forests with this scenic journey for two aboard the Skunk Train, a historic railway established in 1885.
This package includes two “Wolf Tree Turn” vouchers—a scenic 2-hour, 16-mile round-trip journey that travels over the highest point of the line, through tunnels, and deep into the redwood-filled Noyo River Canyon, with a brief stop to step off and take in the surroundings.
Originally built to transport redwood timber, the Skunk Train now offers a rare opportunity to travel through landscapes that have remained largely unchanged for over a century.
A memorable outdoor experience for nature lovers, families, or anyone seeking a peaceful escape into California’s iconic wilderness.
Winning Bidder to email [email protected].
Starting bid
$100 Value
Unlock your inner musician with an unforgettable experience at Starland School of Music in Alameda! Whether you’ve always dreamed of playing an instrument or just want to try something new, this is your chance to dive into music in a fun, welcoming environment! Winning Bidder to email
$100 Gift Certificate for Private or Group Music Lessons for kids and adults alike, in Piano, Drums, Sax, Clarinet, Flute, Ukulele, Guitar, Violin, Viola, Cello, Vocal, Yamaha Piano Method. Visit Starland's website at https://www.starlandmusic.com/. Call for a free consultation at (510) 523-4797.
Starting bid
$170 Value
Whether you want to take your family out on a staycation adventure or have guests from out of town, this bundle features two popular museums great for kids of all ages!
• 2 Passes to The Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito
• 4 Passes to the Walt Disney Museum in San Francisco
• Passes to SF MOMA
About the Bay Area Discovery Museum:
Bring your littles to The Bay Area Discovery Museum for hands on science and arts exhibits, makers's spaces and outdoor exploration! Set in beautiful Sausalito with a dramatic backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge, adults and teens can enjoy the breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay and dig, paint, build, and design along with the kids!
About the Walt Disney Family Museum:
Located in San Francisco’s Presidio, the museum brings the life and legacy of Walt Disney to life through immersive galleries, original artwork, and interactive exhibits that celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling. Also on view is the special exhibition “Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story,” a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Disneyland—featuring rare artifacts, early concept art, and interactive displays that reveal Walt Disney’s vision and imagination.
A perfect outing for families, Disney fans, and anyone inspired by art, imagination, and the power of storytelling.
Local pick-up only.
Starting bid
$240 Value. Assortment of Pixar Studios items and 4 passes to the Cartoon Art Museum in SF!
The perfect gift bundle for your friends and family! Bundle includes:
• 4 passes to the Cartoon Art Museum
• A notepad with an embossed custom Woody logo and a typewritten note from Tom Hanks. This was the gift Tom Hanks gave to the crew of Toy Story 3!
• Toy Story print
• Pixar hat, notebook and journal
• Double sided Pixar/Ratatouille tote bag
• Pixar ball keychain and collectors pins
• Art of Inside Out book,
Starting bid
$200 Value. Four tickets to a Bay FC home match in 2026
Enjoy an unforgettable night of professional women’s soccer with four tickets to a Bay FC home match during the 2026 season (date to be mutually agreed upon). Perfect for a night out with friends or a fun family outing, this experience lets you cheer on the Bay Area’s NWSL team and enjoy the excitement of game day.
Founded by U.S. Women’s National Team legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner, Bay FC is built on the Bay Area’s legacy of disruption, ambition, and doing things differently.
Over the club’s first two seasons, Bay FC sold out its inaugural Home Opener, broke the U.S. women’s professional sports attendance record at The Show at Oracle Park, and made the playoffs as the winningest expansion team in league history — and we’re just getting started.
Generously donated by Bay FC.
Starting bid
$67 Value. Everything you need to get started slacking, or upgrade your game!
Whether it's your introduction to the slacking world, or just a much needed upgrade, this Barefoot kit has it all!
This brand-new Barefoot Slackline 18m Complete Set is a premium all-in-one kit designed for both beginners and experienced users. It includes the official 24-page "How to Slackline" guidebook to help you get started safely. This booklet is your go-to resource for practical tips, including how to set up the line safely, and find your balance. Once you're comfortable, the guide even shows you how to pull off awesome tricks, making your slacklining journey fun from day one
Kit Features:
Local pickup only.
Starting bid
$225 Value. Japanese Lacquerware Plates, Mini Porcelein Cocottes, and Chilean wine.
Bundle Includes:
Check this link for more details:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VflI8HyjCaQ6EwjTpH8jf3ldpyCPiRH9?usp=sharing
Laquerware:
Elegant set of five traditional Japanese lacquerware plates from Hita, Oita Prefecture—known for its long-standing craftsmanship and refined aesthetic. Each plate features a classic vermilion (red) finish with a black rim, embodying timeless Japanese design.
Perfect for serving desserts, small dishes, or as decorative pieces, this set comes with its original box and documentation. A beautiful addition to any home or a thoughtful gift for those who appreciate Japanese culture and craftsmanship.
Set of 6 Mini Porcelain Cocottes:
Charming set of six new white porcelain mini cocottes with lids—perfect for elegant individual servings. Ideal for soufflés, gratin, potage, French onion soup, custards, and more, these versatile pieces bring a restaurant-quality presentation to your table.
Each cocotte features a classic design with side handles and a fitted lid, measuring approximately 4 inches in diameter—perfect for single portions. Their clean, timeless look complements any table setting, from casual gatherings to special occasions.
I’ve used these for soufflé, potage, gratin, and French onion soup—the possibilities are truly endless. A wonderful addition for home chefs and entertainers alike.
Wine:
Besoain Single Vineyard Carmenere 2021 from Cachapoal Valley, Rapel Valley, Chile. This Carmenere displays a characteristic carmin red color. The aromas of blackberry, wood and cassis stand out. On the palate, its concentration and deep freshness highlight the notes of vanilla, mocha and strawberries. Juicy and with great aging potential.
Local Pickup only
Starting bid
$250 Value. Gift Certificate to Award-Winning Berkeley Restaurant Chez Panisse
Enjoy a special date-night or celebratory dinner at Chez Panisse, known as one of the originators of the farm-to-table movement, opened and owned by Alice Waters. Gift certificate is good for either the Chez Panisse Restaurant, which serves a four-course prix fixe meal, or the Cafe, which serves an a la carte menu.
Food is seasonal and changes daily.
Local pick-up or shipping available.
Starting bid
$80 Value. Award-winning Japanese black tea "Akane"
2 available: Top 2 bidders get one!
Experience an exceptional Japanese black tea, “Akane,” crafted by tea master Kazuya Matsumoto of 桜野園 (Sakuranoen).
This tea won awards at the world tea competition "THE LEAFIES 2022" held in the UK. Mr. Matsumoto's Japanese black tea has been offered for over 25 years at Postcard Teas in London, a highly regarded Mayfair tea boutique known for sourcing exceptional, small-batch teas directly from independent producers.
Unlike most Japanese teas, which are prized for their freshness, this black tea evolves over time—much like fine wine—developing deeper and more complex flavors.
Sourced directly through a personal relationship with the grower, this offering includes award-labeled 2022 “Akane,” representing a rare opportunity to experience the depth, craftsmanship, and elegance of Japanese tea at its finest.
Starting bid
$400 Value. In-depth Tasting for 4 at Frog's Leap Winery in Napa Valley and Musical Cutting Board combo
Experience the charm of Napa Valley with an in-depth tasting for four at Frog's Leap Winery, a beloved family-owned winery known for its commitment to sustainability and exceptional wines.
Hand crafted wooden cutting board, with music symbols engraved by a YPSO parent.
This intimate tasting offers a deeper look into Frog’s Leap’s winemaking philosophy, featuring a curated selection of their acclaimed wines in a relaxed and welcoming setting.
Perfect for a weekend getaway or a memorable outing with friends, this experience captures the essence of Napa Valley hospitality.
Certificate delivered via email.
Local pickup for cutting board
Starting bid
$70 Value. 2-hour kayak or stand-up paddleboard rental in Sausalito or Alameda
Enjoy a scenic Bay Area adventure with a two-hour kayak or stand-up paddleboard rental from Sea Trek. This flexible experience can be used for one person for two hours or two people for one hour, and is available at either the Sausalito or Alameda location.
Paddle along the beautiful San Francisco Bay, take in stunning waterfront views, and enjoy a refreshing outdoor escape.
A perfect experience for friends, couples, or families looking to explore the Bay from a unique perspective.
Sea Trek pioneered commercial sea kayaking in California when Bob Licht founded the company in 1982. His son Galen now leads Sea Trek, upholding our core values of safety, exceptional service, and a personal touch. Explore the bay your way with our kayak and SUP rentals, classes, exciting tours, and incredible Baja adventures.
Certificate delivered via email.
Starting bid
$200 Value. Gift card to Rockridge flower shop, Wildlower and Fern
Buy yourself or a friend some beautiful flowers from Rockridge flower shop, Wildflower and Fern, located in Market Hall!
We’re so thrilled to continue to bring you the all the best flowers and botanicals we can source. We are big supporters of the local growers movement and will make every effort to showcase as many locally grown blooms as the season allows.
Local pickup or by mail
Starting bid
$150 Value. Personalized guidance on using AI effectively
A private 1-hour Zoom session offering personalized guidance on today’s most useful AI tools and how to use them effectively in work and everyday life. Led by an MIT-trained computer scientist working in the tech industry and using AI extensively, with additional perspective from a student actively using AI for coding, graphics, brainstorming, and creative projects, this session can be tailored to the winner’s goals and comfort level. Topics may include choosing helpful AI tools, improving productivity, writing and research assistance, organization, brainstorming, creative work, and practical everyday uses of AI. Suitable for adults who want clear, useful, beginner-friendly guidance without the hype. Scheduled by mutual availability.
Redeemable through June 2027.
Starting bid
$130 Value. Get your nails done! Win a small bag ideal for travel!
$100 gift card for Bebe Nails 2 on Grand Avenue in Oakland.
Small crossbody-style bag from Beverly Hills Polo Club is great for carrying the necessities.
Local pickup only.
Starting bid
$200 Value. Enjoy a taste of Sweden at Stockhome, a beloved Scandinavian restaurant in Petaluma and a bottle of Salvestrin Cabernet Sauvignon Dr Crane Vineyard 2020
This $100 gift certificate invites you to experience authentic Swedish cuisine—from savory classics to thoughtfully prepared seasonal dishes—in a warm and welcoming setting.
You also get a Salvestrin Cabernet Sauvignon Dr Crane Vineyard 2020, from Napa Valley. Ripe, sweet, dark fruit steals the show here, as the wine opens with aromas of blackberry, ripe dark plum and allspice. The ripe fruit flavors carry through the structured mid palate to the bright, ripe finish that is complemented by toasty oak and cocoa powder.
Stockhome is perfect for a casual dinner or a unique cultural outing, this experience brings a touch of Sweden to Northern California.
Inspired by YPSO’s Sweden and Finland concert tour, this item connects food, culture, and music.
Local pickup only.
Starting bid
$200
Learn to knit, or take your skills to the next level. Work one-on-one with a coach to:
- Choose a project;
- Select materials and tools;
- Learn stitches and techniques;
- Identify and correct mistakes; and
- Get support as needed throughout your project
Winning Bidder to contact
Starting bid
$3027.95 Value. Handmade violin, bow, case and care kit!
Violin from Ifshin's own line of violins, handmade in their workshop by expert luthiers.
Package Includes:
In the early 1990’s, Jay and workshop foreman, Haide Lin, developed and launched Ifshin Violin’s own line of violins, violas, cellos, and basses under the label “Jay Haide”. The line of “Jay Haide” instruments was a game changer, making the joys of playing and learning on a quality stringed instrument more accessible.
Ifshin Violins is a full service violin shop in El Cerrito, CA. Our collection proudly includes our world renowned line of Jay Haide violins, violas, cellos, and basses in addition to an extensive collection of fine old instruments and bows.
Local pickup only
Starting bid
$270 Value. 2 tickets to 9/26 California Symphony Performance of Sibelius and bottle of Spanish Rioja wine
California Sypmhony Tickets
Two seats. One night. A program that doesn’t come around often.
Step into the concert hall and feel the first notes of Sibelius unfold—lush, atmospheric, and quietly powerful, like a landscape coming to life. Then, let Bartók pull you somewhere more daring and electric, rhythms crackling with intensity and surprise. Just when you think you’ve heard it all, Higdon brings a fresh, modern voice—vivid, cinematic, and deeply moving.
These aren’t just tickets; they’re an invitation to experience the full emotional range of a live orchestra at its best—from haunting beauty to thrilling energy, all in a single evening. Whether you’re a lifelong classical fan or just looking for a night that feels truly special, this is the kind of performance that stays with you long after the final note fades.
Bid now—and give yourself (or someone lucky) a night of music that resonates.
Wine:
Bodegas Bhilar ‘Phincas’ Tempranillo blend 2019, Rioja, Spain
An expressive wine showcasing high-altitude, old vines ranging from 35 to 100 years of age. A broad and complex palate, showcasing the best of all the single vineyards. Full-bodied, with depth and concentration, fine tannins and a firm backbone of acidity. It is powerful and structured yet open; notes of wild bramble, herbs and spice end with a long, intense finish.
Delivery via email (tickets) and local pickup (wine)
Starting bid
Value: $200. Learn the fun, family-friendly game of mahjong and enjoy a bottle of Italian wine!
Bundle Includes:
The 2019 Plozza Rosso di Valtellina is a bright, "mountain Nebbiolo" (locally called Chiavennasca). The nose is expressive and slightly "wild," featuring strawberry and red cherry layered with notes of violet, dried herbs, and a hint of tobacco. On the palate, it is light-to-medium bodied with lifted acidity and ripe, dusty tannins.
Local pickup only
Starting bid
$300 Value. Scandinavian Cookbook, 2 Handcrafted Cutting Boards with Music Symbols, bottle of wine
As our orchestra prepares for a Scandinavian tour, enjoy a beautiful Scandinavian cookbook and basket of Scandinavian treats including delicious salty licorice fish!
Yamhill Valley Vineyards Pinot Blanc 2022, Willamette, Oregon - $32.99
Hand crafted wooden cutting boards with engraved music symbols.
Starting bid
$130 Value
If you haven’t tried our French quiche yet, you are missing out!! The quiche is organic and freshly baked, it can be made with Italian bacon or vegetarian at your convenience. You would pick it up on a Monday (ready for dinner!!)
Chateau Husson Chateauneuf-Du-Pape 2022, France - $63.99
Handcrafted Cutting Board with engraved musical symbol of your choice
Starting bid
$200 Value. 2 dozen Gourmet Bagels and 3 Shmears and handcrafted cutting board
Perfect for a brunch, office gathering, or celebration, this box feeds up to 24 people and makes a standout centerpiece for any occasion.
Bundle Includes:
• 2 dozen freshly baked bagels in a variety of flavors
• 3 16oz house-made cream cheese spreads: chive, Pink Label, and lox.
• Cutting board hand-engraved with the music symbol of your choice.
Boichik Bagels was featured in The New York Times: "The best bagels are in California (Sorry, New York)”
Starting bid
$180 Value. Curated set of seven teas representing regions along the Silk Road
Experience a refined tea journey with this Silk Road collection from Postcard Teas, an acclaimed tea boutique located in London’s prestigious Mayfair district.
Curated specifically for this auction by founder Tim d’Offay, this exceptional set features seven teas representing regions along the Silk Road and beyond—including the United Kingdom, India, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.
Each tea is presented in Postcard Teas’ signature postcard-style packaging, featuring beautifully illustrated designs inspired by the character and origin of each tea—making the collection as visually captivating as it is flavorful.
Known for sourcing exceptional, small-batch teas directly from independent producers, Postcard Teas offers a uniquely curated selection that reflects both quality and provenance.
Included with the set is a detailed guide by Tim d’Offay, offering insight into each tea’s origin, character, and tasting notes—deepening the experience beyond the cup.
A thoughtful and sophisticated gift, or a unique tasting journey for tea enthusiasts and curious explorers alike.
Starting bid
Value $200. Balletto Vineyards Tasting Experience for Four, Bottle of Wine and Musical Cutting Board
〜 Sip, Taste, and Experience Sonoma’s Russian River Valley 〜
Enjoy a taste of Sonoma County with this offering from Balletto Vineyards, featuring one bottle of Russian River Valley Chardonnay paired with a complimentary tasting experience for four guests.
Hand crafted wooden cutting board, with music symbols engraved by a YPSO parent.
An estate winery in Sonoma’s renowned Russian River Valley, Balletto Vineyards is a family-owned winery known for its estate-grown wines that reflect the character of the land.
An ideal way to enjoy a day in wine country with friends or family, this experience offers a perfect blend of relaxation, scenic beauty, and exceptional wine.
Starting bid
$350 Value. Premium private wine tasting hosted by McKahn Wines in Napa Valley and Musical Cutting Board
Set within the beautiful Caves at Soda Canyon, this exclusive experience for up to four guests features award-winning wines in an intimate and elegant atmosphere.
An unforgettable experience or a perfect gift.
Hand crafted wooden cutting board, with music symbols engraved by a YPSO parent.
Local Pickup only.
Starting bid
$400 Value. Tasting experience for four guests, 2 bottles of premium wine, and musical cutting board
Indulge in a perfect Napa Valley getaway with this exclusive experience at the acclaimed Grgich Hills Estate.
Hand crafted wooden cutting board, with music symbols engraved by a YPSO parent.
Sip, savor, and unwind as you and your guests enjoy a curated wine tasting for four in one of Napa’s most iconic wineries—paired with two bottles of premium wine to take home and continue the experience.
Whether you're planning a relaxing day with friends, a special celebration, or a memorable gift, this package offers a rare opportunity to enjoy the elegance and charm of Napa Valley.
✨ Imagine yourself surrounded by vineyard views, sharing exceptional wines and unforgettable moments.
Includes:
Advance reservation required.
Local pickup only
Starting bid
Value: $155. E-Spinner, Fiber & Yarn Spinning Experience
Step into modern spinning with the Electric Eel e-spinner! In addition to receiving the e-spinner, you have an option to arrange an introductory spinning lesson with YPSO parent, Zoe Glynn. This experience is an opportunity to try hand-spinning with a foot-treadle spinning wheel, and the electric e-spinner. You’ll take home the ultra-portable e-spinner itself, and all accessories, so you can keep creating yarn long after your session.
Included:
Perfect for anyone curious about the fiber arts, more experienced fiber artists looking for a portable spinning option, or anyone interested in a fun, relaxing hobby!
Makes a special gift for a creative friend.
To be scheduled with donor.
Starting bid
$200 Value. 1 hour Swedish massage and Olive Tree People Luxury Face Masks
Hand & Stone in Alameda specializes in high quality, customized massage and facial services at affordable prices.
Olive Tree People Honey Enzyme Masks free the skin from dead skin cells, refine the pores and leave the complexion radiant and even. Honey moisturizes the skin and has a soothing benefit. Papain, an enzyme derived from papaya, activates the natural rejuvenating power, the topmost skin cells are sloughed away and the skin is revitalized. The luxurious Arbequina oil provides a velvety, soft skin feeling. As part of the waterless beauty movement, this revolutionary formula replaces 70% of water with a potent elixir from olive leaves. It’s a powerful, concentrated solution that delivers intense nourishment and hydration—From Tree to Beauty.
This Olive Matcha Face Mask visibly minimizes redness and irritation, and rejuvenates and protects from free radicals. This rich nourishing mask absorbs excess sebum, deeply nourishes the skin pores, rejuvenates, revitalizes and soothes the skin thanks to the antioxidant properties of Olive Matcha - for a taut and radiantly beautiful skin feeling. As part of the waterless beauty movement, this revolutionary formula replaces 70% of water with a potent elixir from olive leaves. It’s a powerful, concentrated solution that delivers intense nourishment and hydration—From Tree to Beauty.
Starting bid
$50 Value. Private, personalized spinning lesson for 1-2 people
Learn how to spin yarn from fiber with YPSO parent, Zoe Glynn. Zoe is offering an introduction to spinning, where you'll get hands-on experience with a drop spindle and a foot-treadle spinning wheel. As an added bonus, you’ll receive your very own drop spindle and additional fiber to take home with you and continue spinning after the session.
What’s Included:
Perfect for:
Starting bid
$105
$30 Value. DIY wooden music box merry-g-round.
Starry Night is a music box with the shape of a merry-go-round. It is rich in color and has paintings on the base. The finished model can be a music box or a home decor.
Kit includes all the pieces you need to make a beautiful music box that plays "It's a Small World."
$75 Value. Blown Glass Art by our very own YPSO Bassoonist, Alonzo Rose. Link to view each exquisite piece:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MIlEkpuiK7vQI7NjRTQWcQhlmrTG-w1p?usp=sharing
Local pickup only.
Starting bid
$200 Value. Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen GPS 40mm
Comes with charger, starlight sports band (s/m), not in original box. Condition like new, minor wear on band
Local pickup only
Starting bid
$115 Value. Patagonia Gift Card & Hiking Guide
Enjoy this $100 Patagonia gift card to buy some great outdoor clothing and gear which you can take, along with your new East Bay Trails hiking guide, to explore the natural wonders of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.
Starting bid
$500 Value.
Original Oil Painting
16x20 original oil painting by local Napa Artist John Harrington.
About the Artist:
John has been painting for more than fifty years. A self taught artist, John has been refining his technique while developing a unique style that has created a large following. His favorite medium is acrylic on canvas or board; his style can be described as realism and his subjects are based on his life experiences. “Nature is the artist. I try to duplicate it for others to enjoy. Whether it is a couple of Muskoka chairs sitting on a lakeside dock, or a pair of loons swimming in front of a wall of rock, I try to evoke a feeling of being there."
Starting bid
$300 Value. Original Oil Painting
12x16 original oil painting by local Napa Artist John Harrington.
About the Artist
John has been painting for more than fifty years. A self taught artist, John has been refining his technique while developing a unique style that has created a large following. His favorite medium is acrylic on canvas or board; his style can be described as realism and his subjects are based on his life experiences. “Nature is the artist. I try to duplicate it for others to enjoy. Whether it is a couple of Muskoka chairs sitting on a lakeside dock, or a pair of loons swimming in front of a wall of rock, I try to evoke a feeling of being there."
Starting bid
$150 Value. 10 classes at Haum Yoga in Haight-Ashbury in SF.
Pick from these offerings:
Vinyasa Flow, Slow Flow, Hatha Flow, Flow+Restore, Yoga Nidra+Sound Healing, Sound Bath. Visit https://www.haumstudios.com/ for more.
Yoga is many things. Yoga can be functional. Yoga can be fun. Yoga can also be a vehicle for self-awareness. It is through awareness that we discover our essence, our superpowers and our strength. Yoga helps us come home to ourselves again and again.
You know that feeling when you meet someone for the first time, yet you feel like you’ve known them for years? That’s your soul talking. We sincerely hope that HAUM is a space where friendships are created and relationships are deepened. Our teachers are dedicated to the practice, apply it in their lives and share what they learn openly and honestly. We believe in being both the seeker and the sage. HAUM offers unparalleled yoga education through trainings and workshops, so we can all ultimately connect more clearly to our inner knowing.
Starting bid
$560 Value. Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini Wallet & Zeagoo Jacket
Brand new Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini compact wallet (blue), still in its original box. It is a classic (older) Gancini style.
Blue Zeagoo jacket, baseball style. Women's Small: Fits 5'5" 120lbs figure perfectly.
Starting bid
$128 Value. 4 passes to the Museum of Craft & Design; 4 passes to the Fine Arts Museum of SF; 2 passes to SF MOMA
About the Museum of Craft & Design: Hands-On Creativity in the Heart of San Francisco
Located in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood, the museum features thoughtfully curated exhibitions alongside a variety of hands-on programs, including MakeArt Lab and Family Day events. A perfect outing for families, students, and anyone interested in art, design, and interactive creative experiences.
About the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco: Passes valid for entry to the de Young Museum or Legion of Honor. Together, the de Young and Legion of Honor make up San Francisco’s largest public arts institution. Opened in 1895, the de Young is home to American art from the 17th century through today, textile arts and costumes, African art, Oceanic art, arts of the Americas, and international contemporary art. Opened in 1924, the Legion of Honor showcases European painting, sculpture, and decorative arts, ancient art, graphic arts, and contemporary art.
Perfect for art lovers, couples, or a cultural day out
About the SF MOMA: Explore an exceptional collection of over 33,000 works of art, including painting, sculpture, photography, architecture, design, and media arts. Visitors can also experience cutting-edge exhibitions and enjoy the museum’s vibrant cultural spaces.
Starting bid
$200 Value. $100 gift card for Costco & $100 for Good Eggs.
Costco Members, you can't find a more practical item! Think about what you can get with $100 at Costco!
And if you can't find it at Costco, get it from Good Eggs! Good Eggs brings top-quality organic produce, artisanal groceries, and easy-to-make meal kits (from restaurants including Momofuku) right to your doorstep.
Starting bid
$300 Value. 2 tickets for the SF Symphony and Philharmonia Baroque!
Enjoy 2 musical experiences in San Francisco!
SF Symphony: 2 tickets to Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony on 6/27/26, 7:30 pm
Philharmonia Baroque: Handel’s The Power of Music in San Francisco, 11/13/26, 7:30 pm
About the San Francisco Symphony: The San Francisco Symphony exists to inspire and serve audiences and communities throughout the Bay Area and the world through the power of musical performance.
The Philharmonia Baroque is one of America’s premier ensembles dedicated to historically rooted performance of Baroque, Classical, and early Romantic music.
Founded in 1981 by harpsichordist and educator Laurette Goldberg, Philharmonia has earned widespread acclaim for its vibrant, period-authentic interpretations using historical instruments and techniques.
Starting bid
$50 Value. Gift Certificate to Forrests Music in Berkeley.
2 Available: Top 2 Bidders win!
Forrests Music is a wind instrument sales and repair shop that has been a Berkeley institution since the late 1940's. Specializing in double reed instruments, Forrests sells everything an oboe, clarinet or bassoon player could want, as well as music stands, metronomes, and other music accessories.
Starting bid
$400 Value. Flight for 4 adults above the Bay Area!
Enjoy breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay area and local geography from the air! An experienced pilot will fly you and your friends for an unforgettable flight around the Bay to see landmarks including the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, Angel Island and San Quentin. The modern 6-seat Cessna can accommodate 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 children. The flight will depart from Concord Buchanan Airport piloted by an instrument-rated, private pilot with over 1200 logged hours. If inclement weather, it will be re-scheduled. Winning bidder to contact Gary Rudolph to schedule.
Starting bid
$75 Value. $50 gift card to Skipolini's Pizza and $25 for Cinemark!
2 available: Top 2 bidders win!
Enjoy a night out with dinner and a movie, for date night or family time.
Skipolini's, with locations in Antioch, clayton and Concord, provides high quality food in a unique, family friendly environment, at affordable prices.
After pizza, enjoy a movie at Cinemark, with locations throughout the Bay Area.
Starting bid
Each Bag Valued at $175+. Flute or Piccolo Bags
Flute and piccolo bags available! Multiple top bidders get a bag, with top bidder getting first pick!
Generously donated from Flute World in San Francisco, there’s something quietly luxurious about the way these flute and piccolo bags balance rugged heritage with concert-hall elegance. Born from designs originally meant to withstand the extremes of the Rocky Mountains, Altieri bags carry that same spirit of resilience—only now it’s wrapped in sleek nylon, soft ultrasuede linings, and thoughtfully placed pockets that seem to anticipate a musician’s every need.
Flute offering includes
-1 Brown and coral cactus patterned travel bag for flute and piccolo
-1 blue case cover for flute
Traveler bags shift the mood entirely. These are for motion—backpack straps hidden in plain sight, ready to transform you from performer to commuter in seconds. Sling it over your shoulder or wear it hands-free as you weave through streets or airports; it’s the kind of versatility that makes the instrument feel less like cargo and more like a companion.
Local pickup only.
Starting bid
$145 Value. Gift Card for massage services at Loosen Up Bodywork by locations in Walnut Creek and Danville.
Enjoy a relaxing deep tissue massage, healing sports massage, or specialized lymphatic drainage massage. Our licensed therapists bring professional expertise and healing touch to every session, ensuring you receive the highest standard of therapeutic care. Massage naturally eases tension, reduces chronic pain, and promotes deep relaxation for your mind and body.
Starting bid
$200 Value.
The lucky recipient of this fabulous gift certificate is entitled to $200 that may be placed towards the purchase of a piece of distinctive jewelry at Fisher's Custom Design Jewelry. This certificate may also be used to obtain a variety of services that they provide.
For over 30 years Fisher’s Custom Design Jewelry has been creating unusual, personalized, custom-made jewelry with exquisite detail and quality. An Albany retail landmark started by women, the business continues this tradition with Krista Meadows as the owner. The concept behind Fisher’s was to create a friendly, relaxed atmosphere to show unusual hand made jewelry. Today this is still Fisher’s goal. Local artists showcase their talents for designing fine jewelry using various techniques in a setting that cultivates original inspirations.
With over 20 local artists represented in the store many customers return for our revolving and evolving selection of earrings, pendants and rings. We also carry a fine selection of estate jewelry from the late 1800’s to the early to mid 1900’s.
Starting bid
$35 Value. Rare Japanese Green Tea
Enjoy a rare and delicate Japanese green tea experience with “Moe,” a premium first flush (shincha) tea from Sakuranoen.
Carefully hand-picked from the youngest spring buds, this tea is harvested even earlier than typical first flush teas, resulting in a uniquely fresh, aromatic, and mellow flavor. Produced without chemical fertilizers or pesticides, it offers a pure and refined taste that tea lovers look forward to each year.
Available only for a limited time, this seasonal tea is a wonderful way to experience the essence of Japanese spring.
50g package x 2
100% Japanese green tea
Chemical fertilizer & pesticide free
Harvested in 2026 (Shincha season)
A perfect gift for tea lovers or a special treat for yourself.
Starting bid
$300 Value. Organic tea farm tour and tasting in southern Japan!
Enjoy an exclusive visit to an organic tea farm in Minamata, Kumamoto, cultivated on a highland at 1000 feet above sea level.
Meet Mr. Matsumoto, an award-winning tea maker recognized at a prestigious UK tea competition and widely regarded as a maestro of Japanese tea farming. His daughter, Yua, will provide English guidance throughout the experience.
Guests will enjoy a tour of the tea fields, tastings of green tea and Japanese black tea, and (seasonally) a hands-on tea processing experience. Local sweets or light refreshments are included.
Details:
Private experience (4 guests)
Duration: 3–4 hours
Organic tea farm (no chemical fertilizers or pesticides)
Local refreshments
English-guided
Availability:
July–October, Mid-November–April
Please note: This experience takes place in a peaceful, rural area of Kumamoto Prefecture, located in Kyushu, the southern part of Japan. The surrounding region offers hot springs and coastal activities—such as sea kayaking and snorkeling in Minamata—as well as dolphin-watching and island hopping in nearby Amakusa, making it a truly rewarding destination to explore. Advance travel planning is recommended.
This rare experience offers a meaningful connection to Japanese tea culture and would be a memorable highlight of any trip to Japan.
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