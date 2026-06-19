R.I.S.E Across the Nation

Hosted by
About this event
Take advantage of discounted pricing and join us for an inspiring experience featuring the installation of the 2026–2027 YRD National Leadership Team, the official launch of R.I.S.E., leadership development, networking, and opportunities to connect with real estate professionals from across the country.
Reserve your spot early and experience the future of YRD.
Not a YRD member yet? This ticket is for real estate professionals, industry partners, students, and aspiring leaders who want to experience YRD and learn more about our mission. Join us for leadership development, networking, the R.I.S.E. launch, and the installation of the 2026–2027 National Leadership Team.
Come see why YRD is the home for the next generation of Realtist leaders.
*Name listed in event program
*Event recognition slide
*Name recognition in event program
*Event Signage recognition
*Social media acknowledgement
*Reserved seating for 2 guests
*Logo placement on event signage
*Recognition in event program
*Social media recognition
*Reserved seating for 2 guests
*Logo placement on event materials
*Recognition during the program
*Quarter-page program advertisement
*Social media recognition
*Reserved seating for 4 guests
*Prominent logo placement on event materials
*Recognition during the Installation Ceremony
*Half-page program advertisement
*Social media recognition
*Reserved seating for 6 guests
*Promotional material placement
*Recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the Leadership Blueprint
*Premier logo placement on all event materials
*Opportunity for up to 3 minutes of remarks
*Recognition from the podium during the program
*Full page advertisement in event program
*Recognition from the podium during the program
*Featured social media recognition
*Recognition on YRD National promotional materials
*Reserved Seating for 8 guests
*Opportunity to distribute promotional materials
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!