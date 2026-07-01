YTK Block Party Silent Auction

Gather as many of your friends and family as you can and let us do the cooking and planning! We will open up our doors at YMCA Test Kitchen for up to 20 people. Pick any entree, two sides, dinner rolls and dessert from our catering menu prepared by our chefs! You will also receive BYOB privileges! This experience is valued at over $500!





Winner will be able to schedule event based on availability of YMCA Test Kitchen and staff.