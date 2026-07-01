YTK Block Party Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Gather as many of your friends and family as you can and let us do the cooking and planning! We will open up our doors at YMCA Test Kitchen for up to 20 people. Pick any entree, two sides, dinner rolls and dessert from our catering menu prepared by our chefs! You will also receive BYOB privileges! This experience is valued at over $500!
Winner will be able to schedule event based on availability of YMCA Test Kitchen and staff.
Starting bid
Grab 11 of of your closest friends or family members and join us for an evening of culinary education, good times and good food! Learn how to make something you've always wanted to make but never tried at home! Bring your A game and be ready to show off those culinary skills, after the lesson sit down, relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor. A full, sit-down meal and BYOB privileges are included! Valued at $900.
Winner will be able to schedule cooking class based on availability of YMCA Test Kitchen and staff.
Starting bid
Want us to take the stress off preparing dinner during the week? Well, we have good news for you. With this item, good for a family of up to 6 people you will get 5 meal packages that will satisfy the whole family. The meals will be chosen from our catering menu available on our website https://fortmadisony.org/ytk/catering in take and bake form. So all you have to do is reheat them, reheating instructions will be included. Valued at over $300.
Winner will schedule when they would like the meals based on availability of YMCA Test Kitchen and staff.
Starting bid
Want to have a couples retreat right here in Fort Madison? Well, look no further! This package includes a weekend stay at a beautiful loft style AirBNB right on Ave. H in Fort Madison with beautiful river views! Included in this package also is 2 catered dinners by Chef Kaleb from YMCA Test Kitchen. Enjoy a relaxing weekend in style!
AirBNB Link: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/565746655849061785?check_in=2026-07-25&check_out=2026-07-30&guests=1&adults=1&s=39&unique_share_id=7be40822-cd34-4f0a-88f9-3528ed90e2e0
Note: This package is subject to AirBNB availability and chef availability.
Valued at over $400
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