Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau Spring Fling 2025

The Memorial Scholarship Sponsorship includes all the benefits of the Diamond, Gold, and Silver Sponsorships, plus these additional perks:
- 40 raffle ticket sheets and 16 drink tickets
- Recognition in three social media posts, plus the opportunity to provide one additional social media post
- A Producer Focus Crop Talk article featuring their company
- Invitation to join the Scholarship Committee
- Special dessert raffle
- Exclusive wine, charcuterie board, and champagne toast
Diamond Sponsor
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Diamond Sponsorship includes all the benefits of Gold and Silver Sponsorships, plus these additional perks:
- 16 raffle ticket sheets and 12 drink tickets
- Recognition in two social media posts
- Acknowledgment during the speech
- A free half-page ad in one month of Crop Talk
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Gold Sponsorship includes all the benefits of Silver Sponsorship, plus additional perks:
- 12 raffle ticket sheets and 8 drink tickets
- Recognition on social media, website, and e-newsletter
- Acknowledgment on the event slideshow
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Reserved Table for 8
- 8 Raffle Ticket Sheets
- Acknowledgment in End of the Year Report
- General Recognition in Crop Talk
Individual Ticket
$100
