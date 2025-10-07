Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau Spring Fling 2026

The Memorial Scholarship Sponsorship includes all the benefits of the Diamond, Gold, and Silver Sponsorships, plus these additional perks: - 40 raffle ticket sheets and 16 drink tickets - Recognition in three social media posts, plus the opportunity to provide one additional social media post - A Producer Focus Crop Talk article featuring their company - Invitation to join the Scholarship Committee - Exclusive wine and charcuterie board
Diamond Sponsorship includes all the benefits of Gold and Silver Sponsorships, plus these additional perks: - 16 raffle ticket sheets and 12 drink tickets - Recognition in two social media posts - Acknowledgment during the speech - A free half-page ad in one month of Crop Talk
Gold Sponsorship includes all the benefits of Silver Sponsorship, plus additional perks: - 12 raffle ticket sheets and 8 drink tickets - Recognition on social media, website, and e-newsletter - Acknowledgment on the event slideshow
- Reserved Table for 8 - 8 Raffle Ticket Sheets - Acknowledgment in End of the Year Report - General Recognition in Crop Talk
