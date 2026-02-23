About this event
Weekend Pass (Fri–Sun) for paid Deeply Rooted members.
Includes: full weekend event access, potluck meals, discussions, and the main ritual (optional).
Beds are NOT included. Add the “Reserve a Bed” ticket for indoor sleeping.
Single-Day Pass (Fri OR Sat OR Sun) for paid Deeply Rooted members.
Includes: event access for ONE day, land time, and discussions.
Saturday only: main ceremony (optional) and potluck feast.
Overnight bed is NOT included. Add “Reserve a Bed” if staying overnight.
Non-Member Weekend Pass (Fri–Sun).
Includes: full weekend event access, community meals (potluck), discussions, and the main ritual (optional).
Beds are NOT included. Add the “Reserve a Bed” ticket for indoor sleeping.
Want member pricing? Members get discounted ticket options—join Deeply Rooted Church to receive event discounts.
Non-Member Day Pass (choose Fri OR Sat OR Sun).
Includes: event access for ONE day, land time, and discussions.
Saturday only: main ceremony (optional) and potluck feast.
Overnight bed is NOT included. Add “Reserve a Bed” if staying overnight.
Want member pricing? Join Deeply Rooted Church for discounted event tickets.
Child Weekend Ticket (with parent/guardian).
For ONE child to attend the weekend event (Fri–Sun).
A parent/guardian must be on-site the whole time (and must have their own ticket).
Children must be supervised at all times.
This ticket does NOT include childcare. If you need childcare, please arrange it before the event.
Reserve a Bed (Overnight Add-On) — $5
This ticket reserves ONE indoor bed for the weekend.
Beds are limited.
Sharing a bed?
Buy ONE bed ticket for the bed and tell us who you’re sharing with (name) at check-in.
Need your own bed?
Buy ONE bed ticket per person.
Not sure what you need?
Text/call Wade Mueller (715) 574-5288 or Shining Quill (612) 383-9741 and we’ll help.
