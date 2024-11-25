Yule Sensory Hike

Girty's Woods hilltop is a magical place at sunset to celebrate the shortest day of the year. Join us for a meditative 1.5 mile hike to reflect on seasonal transition from fall to winter. We'll stop by Apoidea's apiary location at Girty's Woods to make sure our bees are properly tucked in for winter. A seasonal honey tasting and light refreshments will be served at the end of the hike.

