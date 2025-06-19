Yuma Street Cultural Festival Vendor Registration

S 9th St & Yuma St

Manhattan, KS 66502, USA

Food Truck & Meal Vendors
$200

For food trucks and vendors offering ready-to-eat meals prepared on- or off-site. Must operate with proper food handling permits and all required equipment.

Dessert & Beverage Vendors
$125

For vendors selling desserts, sweets, and/or non-alcoholic beverages such as baked goods, frozen treats, juices, teas, or specialty drinks. Must have proper food handling permits and equipment if items are prepared on- or off-site.

Art, Product & Service Vendors
$100

For vendors offering handmade goods, artwork, apparel, accessories, personal care items, or professional services. This category includes creatives, makers, and businesses selling non-food products or showcasing service-based offerings.

Nonprofit Vendors
$70

For registered nonprofit organizations looking to share resources, connect with the community, or offer services or giveaways.

Electricity Add-On
$25

Electricity access for vendor booth. Limited availability—first come, first served. Please bring your own extension cords and power strips if needed.

