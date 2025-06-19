Yuma Street Cultural Festival Vendor Registration

For food trucks and vendors offering ready-to-eat meals prepared on- or off-site. Must operate with proper food handling permits and all required equipment.
For vendors selling desserts, sweets, and/or non-alcoholic beverages such as baked goods, frozen treats, juices, teas, or specialty drinks. Must have proper food handling permits and equipment if items are prepared on- or off-site.
For vendors offering handmade goods, artwork, apparel, accessories, personal care items, or professional services. This category includes creatives, makers, and businesses selling non-food products or showcasing service-based offerings.
For registered nonprofit organizations looking to share resources, connect with the community, or offer services or giveaways.
Electricity access for vendor booth. Limited availability—first come, first served. Please bring your own extension cords and power strips if needed.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing