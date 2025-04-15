For those who wish to go the extra mile! This ticket includes admission to Yun’s Lab Final Showcase and directly supports Yun Theatre’s educational programs and emerging artists. Your generosity helps us continue nurturing new voices in theatre.
For those who wish to go the extra mile! This ticket includes admission to Yun’s Lab Final Showcase and directly supports Yun Theatre’s educational programs and emerging artists. Your generosity helps us continue nurturing new voices in theatre.
Youth Admission (Up to High School)
$18
Special ticket for high school students and younger to experience the showcase. Youth must attend with at least one accompanying adult.
Special ticket for high school students and younger to experience the showcase. Youth must attend with at least one accompanying adult.
Add a donation for Yun Theatre
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!