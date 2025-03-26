YUP ENC General Membership Registration 2025

YUP ENC General Membership – Individual
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Join the movement and become a General Member of Young Urban Professionals of Eastern North Carolina (YUP ENC)! Your $50 annual membership comes with exclusive benefits designed to connect, empower, and engage: 50% off admission to all YUP ENC ticketed events One free drink at every YUP ENC ticketed event Access to member-only networking opportunities Priority registration for workshops, trainings, and panels Invitations to civic engagement and voter education programming Opportunities to volunteer, lead, and collaborate within the community Your membership not only unlocks these perks—it fuels our mission to educate, elevate, and empower young professionals across Eastern NC.
YUP ENC Business Membership
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Support local impact while promoting your business! The YUP ENC Business Membership is designed for businesses and organizations that want to invest in their community and employees while gaining meaningful visibility. Your $100 annual membership includes all the perks of an individual membership plus: 25% off individual memberships for your employees Business name/logo featured on the YUP ENC website as a Community Partner Priority opportunities to sponsor, vend, or collaborate at YUP events Show your commitment to uplifting and empowering our region—while gaining access to a strong and growing network of professionals, creatives, and community leaders.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing