Yuren Summer Camp 2026

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About this event
Birmingham, AL 35213
T-Shirt, Handcrafts Materials, and Field Trip. Non-refundable.
$40 / Day / Camper if register for 20 days or more
$45 / Day / Camper if register for 5 ~ 19 days
$50 / Day / Camper for less than 5 days
$8 / Day if paid fully for 5+ days at once on or before the first camp day registered
$10 / Day if paid for less than 5 days at once on or after the first camp day registered
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