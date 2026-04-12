Yuren Chinese School

Hosted by

Yuren Chinese School

About this event

Yuren Summer Camp 2026

924 Montclair Rd

Birmingham, AL 35213

Registration Fee
$79

T-Shirt, Handcrafts Materials, and Field Trip. Non-refundable.

Camp Tuition Tier 1
$40

$40 / Day / Camper  if register for 20 days or more

Camp Tuition Tier 2
$45

$45 / Day / Camper if register for 5 ~ 19 days

Camp Tuition Tier 3
$50

$50 / Day / Camper for less than 5 days

Lunch - Discounted
$8

$8  / Day if paid fully for 5+ days at once on or before the first camp day registered

Lunch
$10

$10 / Day if paid for less than 5 days at once on or after the first camp day registered

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