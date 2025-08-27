Kittitas Environmental Education Network

Kittitas Environmental Education Network

The First Light Gathering Place - The Heart of Camp

24398 S Canyon Rd, Ellensburg, WA 98926, USA

Memorial Tier
$50

An individual plaque with the name of a loved one, along with a short message. We will reach out and work with you to ensure your message is appropriate and fits beautifully.

Pygmy Rabbit Tier
$100

Your name added to a group plaque, permanently displayed at camp.

Horned Lizard Tier
$500

Your name in large font on a group plaque, honoring your generous contribution.

Osprey Tier
$1,000

Your own individual plaque with your name, placed at the yurts to recognize your lasting support.

Bighorn Sheep Tier
$2,500

Recognition for your business or organization with your company name, logo, and a short custom message on your own individual plaque (subject to approval). We will reach out to you to collect your custom message.

Legacy Tier
$7,500

Name a Yurt! You’ll choose the permanent name of one of the yurts, with a large custom plaque featuring your name, business, logo, and a short custom message. We will reach out to you to collect your message. PLUS: Membership in KEEN’s Yurt Rental Program—for two weekends each year, you can enjoy one or both yurts for free (subject to availability and pre-registration).

