The First Light Gathering Place - The Heart of Camp

An individual plaque with the name of a loved one, along with a short message. We will reach out and work with you to ensure your message is appropriate and fits beautifully.
Your name added to a group plaque, permanently displayed at camp.
Your name in large font on a group plaque, honoring your generous contribution.
Your own individual plaque with your name, placed at the yurts to recognize your lasting support.
Recognition for your business or organization with your company name, logo, and a short custom message on your own individual plaque (subject to approval). We will reach out to you to collect your custom message.
Name a Yurt! You’ll choose the permanent name of one of the yurts, with a large custom plaque featuring your name, business, logo, and a short custom message. We will reach out to you to collect your message. PLUS: Membership in KEEN’s Yurt Rental Program—for two weekends each year, you can enjoy one or both yurts for free (subject to availability and pre-registration).
