Ygnacio Valley Christian School Association Inc

Hosted by

Ygnacio Valley Christian School Association Inc

About this event

YVCS Gala

5430 Michigan Blvd

Concord, CA 94521

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Full Table Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A Table Sponsorship offers the opportunity to gather guests for an inspiring evening while directly supporting the mission of our school. Sponsors will enjoy reserved seating for eight, dinner and entertainment, recognition during the event, and participation in our silent auction.

Gallery Seating Only
Pay what you can

These tickets are for balcony seating. to enjoy the program. Dinner is NOT included

Childcare
$15

Please purchase this option if you have a sibling ages 3–5 of an enrolled student, or if you plan to bring children who are not enrolled at YVCS.

Nursery care will not be available for children under age 3; however, a cry room will be available for infants and nursing babies.

Dinner will be provided.

Solo Attendee- General Admission
$50
Add a donation for Ygnacio Valley Christian School Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!