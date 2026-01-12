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About this event
Concord, CA 94521
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
A Table Sponsorship offers the opportunity to gather guests for an inspiring evening while directly supporting the mission of our school. Sponsors will enjoy reserved seating for eight, dinner and entertainment, recognition during the event, and participation in our silent auction.
These tickets are for balcony seating. to enjoy the program. Dinner is NOT included
Please purchase this option if you have a sibling ages 3–5 of an enrolled student, or if you plan to bring children who are not enrolled at YVCS.
Nursery care will not be available for children under age 3; however, a cry room will be available for infants and nursing babies.
Dinner will be provided.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!