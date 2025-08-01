YWA Drumline Booster Shop

2025-2026 Program Fees item
2025-2026 Program Fees
$150

All students participating in the 2025-2026 percussion program are required to submit a program fee of $150. This fee is essential to support the operational and instructional needs of the program.

Individual Booster Club Membership item
Individual Booster Club Membership
$25

Your membership  grants you a vote, unlocks discounts, access to exclusive merchandise and  directly supports our mission

Family Booster Club Membership item
Family Booster Club Membership
$40

Your membership  grants you and another adult a vote, unlocks discounts, access to exclusive merchandise and  directly supports our mission

Warriors Blanket item
Warriors Blanket
$30

Warriors Blanket

Wrap yourself in pride and the spirit of the Warrior. This premium blanket is more than warmth—it’s a symbol of strength, unity, and support. Featuring bold colors and a dynamic design, it’s perfect for chilly game nights, cozy study sessions, or showing off your Warrior spirit wherever you go.
50”x60”

2025-26 Program Fee Payment Plan item
2025-26 Program Fee Payment Plan
$50

Payment Plan: 3 payments of $50.

First Payment due September 30th. Final Payment due November 21, 2025.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing