YWCA Handball 2 University Summer Day Camp

Avaliable to those who have been active participants in our H2U program. The Handball 2 University Day Leadership Camp is an exciting one-day event focused on building leadership skills. It includes team-building activities, rock climbing with Maverick Adventures, and a campus and dorm tour. Participants will develop teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership abilities in a fun, hands-on environment.

