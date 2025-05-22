YX Camp Sponsorship

T-Shirt Sponsorship
$1,300
Your generous donation will cover the cost of T-shirts for all youth attending. The sponsor's logo or name will be featured on the camp T-shirts.
Bus Transportation
$800
Your generous donation will cover the cost of transportation to and from camp for all youth. Sponsors logo or name will be featured on the camp T-shirts.
Snack Sponsorship
$400
Your generous donation will cover the cost of snacks and water for all camp days sponsors logo, or name will be featured on the camp T-shirts.
Medical Sponsorship
$250
Your generous donation will cover the cost of medical supplies and first aid kits for the weekend.
Cabin Sponsorship
$1,350
Your generous donation will cover the cost of a cabin of youth to attend the full retreat. Sponsors will receive a thank you card from their sponsored youth and logo or name will be featured on camp T-shirts.
Camper Retreat Sponsorship
$135
Your generous donation will cover the cost of a full three day retreat experience for one youth. Sponsors will receive a thank you card from their sponsored youth.
Camper day sponsorship
$45
Your generous donation will cover the cost of one day at YX camp for a youth. Sponsors will receive a thank you card from their sponsored youth.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing