Fighting Foxes Tackle Football Inc

Hosted by

Fighting Foxes Tackle Football Inc

About this event

YYTF Golf Outing

7671 Clubhouse Dr

Yorkville, IL 60560, USA

Player Registration
$175

Enjoy golf and lunch

Ultimate Outing Package
$50

Includes:

  • 3 Mulligans
  • 1 Toss a Ball
  • 1 10 foot putt
  • 3 Contest Holes
1 Mulligan
$10

Max of 3 Mulligans per player

3 Mulligans
$25

Max of 3 Mulligans per player

Toss a Ball
$10

One per player - may not be used on contest rounds

10 ft Give me Putt
$10

One per player - not to be used on contest holes

Contest Holes (1)
$10

3 contest holes - $10 per entry or $25 for all 3

  • Long Drive
  • Closest to Pin
  • Longest Putt
Contest Holes (3)
$25

3 contest holes - $10 per entry or $25 for all 3

  • Long Drive
  • Closest to Pin
  • Longest Putt
Hole Sponsor - Foursome Included
$800

Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.

Hole Sponsor - No Golfing Included
$300
Putting Green Sponsor - Foursome Included
$1,000

Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.

Putting Green Sponsor - No Golf
$500
Driving Range Sponsor - Foursome Included
$1,000

Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.

Driving Range Sponsor - No Golf
$500
Long Drive Sponsor - Foursome Included
$1,500

Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.

Long Drive Sponsor - No golfing included
$1,000
Closest to Pin Sponsor - Foursome Included
$1,500

Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.

Closest to Pin Sponsor - No golf
$1,000
Long Putt Sponsor - Foursome Included
$1,500

Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.

Long Putt Sponsor - No Golf Included
$1,000
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