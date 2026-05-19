YYTF Golf Outing

About this event
Enjoy golf and lunch
Includes:
Max of 3 Mulligans per player
Max of 3 Mulligans per player
One per player - may not be used on contest rounds
One per player - not to be used on contest holes
3 contest holes - $10 per entry or $25 for all 3
3 contest holes - $10 per entry or $25 for all 3
Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.
Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.
Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.
Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.
Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.
Make sure to enter the first and last name of your foursome when you check out.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!