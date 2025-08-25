ZAG Project Shop

This magazine exists to provide you a moment of pause in our chaotic world. In these pages, you’ll find stories and examples of ways that ZAG Project is bringing joy and connection to those in the Denver Metro area.





Highlights include:

Interactive activities

Stories and ideas from local contributors

Journal prompts

Ways to find joy

...and more!

Magazines can be picked up at CAFE 180 (3315 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113). CAFE 180 is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.





If you are unable to pick up your magazine, please contact us at the email provided upon receipt. We can either get your magazine mailed to you at an additional charge or arrange for an alternate pick up time.