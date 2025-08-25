ZAG Project Shop

About this shop
This magazine exists to provide you a moment of pause in our chaotic world. In these pages, you’ll find stories and examples of ways that ZAG Project is bringing joy and connection to those in the Denver Metro area.
Highlights include:
Magazines can be picked up at CAFE 180 (3315 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113). CAFE 180 is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
If you are unable to pick up your magazine, please contact us at the email provided upon receipt. We can either get your magazine mailed to you at an additional charge or arrange for an alternate pick up time.
Keep your head warm and your heart warmer! These custom-made beanies are all you need for the cold winter days.
Grab this custom t-shirt for everyone on your list! All tees are Bella + Canvas Women's Cut, made from 100% Cotton.
Spread joy wherever you go! This custom made curation of over 40 unique encouragements helps make sharing kindness accessible to kids of all ages. Each card includes an encouragement or affirmation in both English and Spanish. There are also blank cards included to make your own custom Pop of Joy!
Examples of card inscriptions include:
"You know how to cheer people up."
"You're great at solving problems.
"You're cooler than a popsicle on a hot day."
"You make ordinary days feel like a party."
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!