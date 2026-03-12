Zakat El Fitr 2026

Join us for an enchanting afternoon at HAWA’s Women’s Day Tea Party 🌸

Step into a world of elegance, beauty, and sisterhood as we celebrate women in a truly unforgettable setting. This refined tea party brings together style, connection, and joy in a warm and uplifting atmosphere.

Enjoy a delightful experience featuring a live DJ, curated women’s entertainment, and a charming tea gathering designed to create meaningful moments and lasting memories.

Indulge in a serene ambiance filled with soft florals, delicate décor, and the spirit of celebration—where every detail is thoughtfully crafted to honor the strength, grace, and beauty of women.

✨ Event Details

📅 May 9, 2026

🕐 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

✨ Dress Code

Elegant Tea Party Attire

(Pastel colors, dresses, hats, and classy style encouraged)

Whether you come to relax, connect, or celebrate, this gathering promises a beautiful blend of elegance, entertainment, and empowerment.

🌷 We look forward to celebrating with you. 🌷