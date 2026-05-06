Zaki Inaugural Joint Ball

About this event
Includes admission to all official weekend events at a discounted rate for early supporters. Limited quantity available while supplies last.
Grants full access to all official Joint Ball Weekend events, activities, and hospitality experiences throughout the weekend.
Includes access to weekend hospitality events. Does not include admission to the Joint Ball.
Celebrate, support, or advertise with a full-page ad featured in the official digital souvenir journal distributed during the weekend. Once purchased please email to: [email protected]
Includes vendor space access for the full weekend, allowing maximum exposure throughout all scheduled weekend events and activities.
Vendor registration for Saturday’s events only. Includes one vendor space during the daytime activities and evening festivities.
Teams of 4 will compete in our Road to the Oasis Cornhole Tournament during Saturday’s Game Day experience. Gather your best squad, represent your class or organization, and compete for bragging rights, prizes, and weekend points. Team registration required.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!