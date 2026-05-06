Zaki Joint Ball

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Zaki Joint Ball

About this event

Zaki Inaugural Joint Ball

1712 Bellevue Ave

Richmond, VA 23227, USA

Early Bird All Access: $100 (Limited Availability)
$100

Includes admission to all official weekend events at a discounted rate for early supporters. Limited quantity available while supplies last.

All Access Ball Ticket
$125

Grants full access to all official Joint Ball Weekend events, activities, and hospitality experiences throughout the weekend.

Weekend Hospitality Pass
$60

Includes access to weekend hospitality events. Does not include admission to the Joint Ball.

Virtual Full Page Journal Ads
$60

Celebrate, support, or advertise with a full-page ad featured in the official digital souvenir journal distributed during the weekend. Once purchased please email to: [email protected]

Weekend Vendors
$200

Includes vendor space access for the full weekend, allowing maximum exposure throughout all scheduled weekend events and activities.

Vendors (Saturday Only)
$150

Vendor registration for Saturday’s events only. Includes one vendor space during the daytime activities and evening festivities.

Cornhole Tournament (Team Sign up)
Free

Teams of 4 will compete in our Road to the Oasis Cornhole Tournament during Saturday’s Game Day experience. Gather your best squad, represent your class or organization, and compete for bragging rights, prizes, and weekend points. Team registration required.

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