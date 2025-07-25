Gala Dinner with Kyabje Dungzin Garab Rinpoche

Hosted by
About this event
40 Titan Rd, Etobicoke ON M8Z 2J8
Join this special evening of blessings and compassion with Kyabje Dungzin Garab Rinpoche.
Includes admission to the speech by Kyabje Rinpoche, cultural performances, and dinner.
All proceeds support the construction of the Zangdok Palri Monastery.
Bring your family to join the special evening of blessings and compassion with Kyabje Dungzin Garab Rinpoche.
Covers admission for up to 7 family members, including admission to the speech by Kyabje Rinpoche, cultural performances, and dinner.
All proceeds support the construction of the Zangdok Palri Monastery.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!