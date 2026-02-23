Zawadi Girls Silent Auction

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• Upgraded 2-Person Podcast Bundle: Elevate podcasting/streaming with E2 Gen2's all-in-one setup. Dual XLR combo inputs + 60dB preamp ensure crisp co-host audio. Plug-and-play via USB-C/3.5mm for phones & computers. Perfect for beginners/pros – start recording instantly without extra gear
• Studio-Grade XLR Clarity: The audio interface’s low-noise preamps (60dB gain) deliver pristine audio even with high-end dynamic mics. Built-in noise reduction blocks distractions like fans or hums. Skip external preamps – ideal for all skill levels
• 8 Custom Sound FX Buttons: Boost engagement with one-tap audio effects! Upload 20-second intros, sound bites, or jingles. Adjust volumes per button – perfect for podcasters/streamers to add humor, drama, or branding
• Stream Smarter, Not Harder: 1-touch mute, real-time voice monitoring, Loopback for single-PC streaming, and 8-hour battery life. Keep content flowing without interruptions
• Voice Effects & Mood Control: Transform your tone with pitch-shifting (fun or privacy modes) + 6 reverb presets. SingAlong mode lets you hear vocals privately – perfect for confident performances
• Multi-Platform Connectivity: Bluetooth connectivity for background music; phone/PC hookups via AUX-IN/USB-C. Stream via USB-C + Loopback button. Input/output flexibility for any setup
• Compatibility: The podcast audio interface supports computer, smartphone, and tablet connection, is compatible with Mac and Windows systems, and can also connect musical instruments, while the plug-and-play function makes installation a breeze. (Value $320)
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ODESSA RENIA SALON ($250 VALUE)
Starting bid
ODESSA RENIA SALON ($250 VALUE)
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DF PORTRAIT ($395 VALUE) 45-60 MINUTE SESSION / 3-5 IMAGES
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ENVY LASHES ($375 VALUE)
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MR. CLIPPER HANDS ($150 VALUE)
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FAMILY WEALTH BLUEPRINT ($350 VALUE)The Family Wealth Blueprint Experience
Led by M. Brandon Coley, Financial Professional & Registered Representative
Design the financial future your family deserves.
This exclusive experience includes a comprehensive financial review, retirement readiness analysis, liquidity optimization strategy, and personalized action plan designed to help you:
• Clarify where you are financially
• Strengthen your cash flow
• Protect what matters most
• Build generational wealth with intention
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TAILOR MADE AUTO DETAILING ($250 VALUE)
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Balloon Arch or 2 Columns (2-3 colors) ($250 Value)
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🍷 Relax & Un- Wine Gift Basket – Auction Item
Looking to relax and unwind? This beautiful gift basket is the perfect indulgence!
It includes three bottles of quality wine:
• Francis Coppola Black Label
• La Marca Prosecco
• Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon
To complete the experience, the basket also includes:
✨ A pair of smoke black wine glasses
✨ Wine opener
✨ Travel wine case
✨ A journal to release your thoughts
And of course, some delicious snacks to enjoy:
• Pretzels
• Chocolate
• Red wine artisan salami
• Snack bar mix
Everything comes packaged with a cute tote to top it all off!
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Don’t miss your chance to treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation bundle!($175 Value)
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ZAWADI JUNETEENTH EVENT BOOTH AND CHOICE OF PLACEMENT ($200 VALUE)
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Digs Divine Closet Consultation and reorganization (up to 4 hours) ($625 Value)
Starting bid
A captivating novel celebrating identity, resilience, and the strength of womanhood. Black Moon invites readers into a deeply reflective and powerful journey that resonates with women navigating their own stories of growth and transformation. A meaningful addition to your bookshelf or a thoughtful gift for a sister, friend, or daughter. ($60 value)
Starting bid
A vibrant mixed-media tribute to the legendary Maya Angelou, whose words and wisdom continue to inspire generations of women to rise with courage and grace. This striking 11×14 print celebrates the voice, resilience, and brilliance of a literary icon. A vibrant portrait celebrating the beauty, strength, and individuality of Black womanhood. This striking 11×14 mixed-media print captures the spirit of confidence, creativity, and the power women carry within.
($150 Value Each)
Starting bid
A bold mixed-media portrait honoring President Barack Obama, a symbol of leadership, hope, and historic progress. This powerful 11×14 print captures the spirit of change and the enduring impact of a presidency that inspired millions.
A compelling tribute to the brilliant writer and cultural critic James Baldwin. This vibrant 11×14 mixed-media print celebrates a voice that challenged the world to think deeper, love harder, and pursue justice with courage. ($150 Value Each)
Starting bid
A vibrant mixed-media tribute to the legendary Maya Angelou, whose words and wisdom continue to inspire generations of women to rise with courage and grace. This striking 11×14 print celebrates the voice, resilience, and brilliance of a literary icon.
Muhammad Ali — Mixed Media Print (11x14)
A dynamic portrait honoring Muhammad Ali, the champion who changed sports, culture, and history with his unmatched confidence and conviction. This striking 11×14 mixed-media print celebrates the legacy of a true legend.
($150 Value Each)
Starting bid
June 13th, 2026 / 8pm Show/ Orchestra Right/Seats RR 2 (aisle seat) and RR 4 /Value $150
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