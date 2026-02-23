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Zawadi Cultural Collective

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Zawadi Girls Silent Auction

Pick-up location

9818 De Soto Ave, Chatsworth, CA 91311, USA

Podcast Equipment item
Podcast Equipment
$50

Starting bid

    •    Upgraded 2-Person Podcast Bundle: Elevate podcasting/streaming with E2 Gen2's all-in-one setup. Dual XLR combo inputs + 60dB preamp ensure crisp co-host audio. Plug-and-play via USB-C/3.5mm for phones & computers. Perfect for beginners/pros – start recording instantly without extra gear

    •    Studio-Grade XLR Clarity: The audio interface’s low-noise preamps (60dB gain) deliver pristine audio even with high-end dynamic mics. Built-in noise reduction blocks distractions like fans or hums. Skip external preamps – ideal for all skill levels

    •    8 Custom Sound FX Buttons: Boost engagement with one-tap audio effects! Upload 20-second intros, sound bites, or jingles. Adjust volumes per button – perfect for podcasters/streamers to add humor, drama, or branding

    •    Stream Smarter, Not Harder: 1-touch mute, real-time voice monitoring, Loopback for single-PC streaming, and 8-hour battery life. Keep content flowing without interruptions

    •    Voice Effects & Mood Control: Transform your tone with pitch-shifting (fun or privacy modes) + 6 reverb presets. SingAlong mode lets you hear vocals privately – perfect for confident performances

    •    Multi-Platform Connectivity: Bluetooth connectivity for background music; phone/PC hookups via AUX-IN/USB-C. Stream via USB-C + Loopback button. Input/output flexibility for any setup

    •    Compatibility: The podcast audio interface supports computer, smartphone, and tablet connection, is compatible with Mac and Windows systems, and can also connect musical instruments, while the plug-and-play function makes installation a breeze. (Value $320)


HAIR MAKEOVER
$75

Starting bid

ODESSA RENIA SALON ($250 VALUE)

BRAIDING SERVICE
$75

Starting bid

ODESSA RENIA SALON ($250 VALUE)

HEADSHOT SESSION
$50

Starting bid

DF PORTRAIT ($395 VALUE) 45-60 MINUTE SESSION / 3-5 IMAGES

LASH EXTENSIONS
$50

Starting bid

ENVY LASHES ($375 VALUE)

DELUXE BARBER EXPERIENCE
$30

Starting bid

MR. CLIPPER HANDS ($150 VALUE)

FINANCIAL PLANNING SERVICES
$50

Starting bid

FAMILY WEALTH BLUEPRINT ($350 VALUE)The Family Wealth Blueprint Experience


Led by M. Brandon Coley, Financial Professional & Registered Representative


Design the financial future your family deserves.


This exclusive experience includes a comprehensive financial review, retirement readiness analysis, liquidity optimization strategy, and personalized action plan designed to help you:


• Clarify where you are financially

• Strengthen your cash flow

• Protect what matters most

• Build generational wealth with intention


AUTO DETAILING GIFT CARD
$50

Starting bid

TAILOR MADE AUTO DETAILING ($250 VALUE)

Balloon Services item
Balloon Services item
Balloon Services
$50

Starting bid

Balloon Arch or 2 Columns (2-3 colors) ($250 Value)

Relax and Un-Wine Gift Basket item
Relax and Un-Wine Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

🍷 Relax & Un- Wine Gift Basket – Auction Item

Looking to relax and unwind? This beautiful gift basket is the perfect indulgence!

It includes three bottles of quality wine:

Francis Coppola Black Label

La Marca Prosecco

Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon

To complete the experience, the basket also includes:

✨ A pair of smoke black wine glasses

✨ Wine opener

✨ Travel wine case

✨ A journal to release your thoughts

And of course, some delicious snacks to enjoy:

• Pretzels

• Chocolate

• Red wine artisan salami

• Snack bar mix

Everything comes packaged with a cute tote to top it all off!

💫

Don’t miss your chance to treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation bundle!($175 Value)

JUNETEENTH VENDOR BOOTH(NON-FOOD) item
JUNETEENTH VENDOR BOOTH(NON-FOOD)
$40

Starting bid

ZAWADI JUNETEENTH EVENT BOOTH AND CHOICE OF PLACEMENT ($200 VALUE)

Closet Organizing item
Closet Organizing
$75

Starting bid

Digs Divine Closet Consultation and reorganization (up to 4 hours) ($625 Value)

Black Moon by Tricia Noel Burke item
Black Moon by Tricia Noel Burke
$30

Starting bid

A captivating novel celebrating identity, resilience, and the strength of womanhood. Black Moon invites readers into a deeply reflective and powerful journey that resonates with women navigating their own stories of growth and transformation. A meaningful addition to your bookshelf or a thoughtful gift for a sister, friend, or daughter. ($60 value)

Maya Angelou and Her Power — Mixed Media Prints(2) (11x14) item
Maya Angelou and Her Power — Mixed Media Prints(2) (11x14)
$50

Starting bid

A vibrant mixed-media tribute to the legendary Maya Angelou, whose words and wisdom continue to inspire generations of women to rise with courage and grace. This striking 11×14 print celebrates the voice, resilience, and brilliance of a literary icon. A vibrant portrait celebrating the beauty, strength, and individuality of Black womanhood. This striking 11×14 mixed-media print captures the spirit of confidence, creativity, and the power women carry within.


($150 Value Each)

Barack Obama and James Baldwin- Mixed Media Arts Prints(2) item
Barack Obama and James Baldwin- Mixed Media Arts Prints(2)
$50

Starting bid

Barack Obama — Mixed Media Print (11x14)


A bold mixed-media portrait honoring President Barack Obama, a symbol of leadership, hope, and historic progress. This powerful 11×14 print captures the spirit of change and the enduring impact of a presidency that inspired millions.


James Baldwin — Mixed Media Print (11x14)


A compelling tribute to the brilliant writer and cultural critic James Baldwin. This vibrant 11×14 mixed-media print celebrates a voice that challenged the world to think deeper, love harder, and pursue justice with courage. ($150 Value Each)

Maya Angelou and Mohammad Ali-Mixed Media Print(2) item
Maya Angelou and Mohammad Ali-Mixed Media Print(2)
$50

Starting bid

Maya Angelou — Mixed Media Print (11x14)


A vibrant mixed-media tribute to the legendary Maya Angelou, whose words and wisdom continue to inspire generations of women to rise with courage and grace. This striking 11×14 print celebrates the voice, resilience, and brilliance of a literary icon.


Muhammad Ali — Mixed Media Print (11x14)


A dynamic portrait honoring Muhammad Ali, the champion who changed sports, culture, and history with his unmatched confidence and conviction. This striking 11×14 mixed-media print celebrates the legacy of a true legend.

($150 Value Each)

Hells Kitchen at The Pantages (2 tix) item
Hells Kitchen at The Pantages (2 tix)
$130

Starting bid

June 13th, 2026 / 8pm Show/ Orchestra Right/Seats RR 2 (aisle seat) and RR 4 /Value $150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!