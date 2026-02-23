Zawadi Girls Silent Auction

• Upgraded 2-Person Podcast Bundle: Elevate podcasting/streaming with E2 Gen2's all-in-one setup. Dual XLR combo inputs + 60dB preamp ensure crisp co-host audio. Plug-and-play via USB-C/3.5mm for phones & computers. Perfect for beginners/pros – start recording instantly without extra gear

• Studio-Grade XLR Clarity: The audio interface’s low-noise preamps (60dB gain) deliver pristine audio even with high-end dynamic mics. Built-in noise reduction blocks distractions like fans or hums. Skip external preamps – ideal for all skill levels

• 8 Custom Sound FX Buttons: Boost engagement with one-tap audio effects! Upload 20-second intros, sound bites, or jingles. Adjust volumes per button – perfect for podcasters/streamers to add humor, drama, or branding

• Stream Smarter, Not Harder: 1-touch mute, real-time voice monitoring, Loopback for single-PC streaming, and 8-hour battery life. Keep content flowing without interruptions

• Voice Effects & Mood Control: Transform your tone with pitch-shifting (fun or privacy modes) + 6 reverb presets. SingAlong mode lets you hear vocals privately – perfect for confident performances

• Multi-Platform Connectivity: Bluetooth connectivity for background music; phone/PC hookups via AUX-IN/USB-C. Stream via USB-C + Loopback button. Input/output flexibility for any setup

• Compatibility: The podcast audio interface supports computer, smartphone, and tablet connection, is compatible with Mac and Windows systems, and can also connect musical instruments, while the plug-and-play function makes installation a breeze. (Value $320)



