ZAWADI TROOP 10 YEAR CELEBRATION "RENT PARTY"

About this event
INCLUDES ONE MEAL TIX AND ONE DRINK TIX
INCLUDES ONE MEAL TIX, ONE SNACK TIX AND ONE DRINK TIX
Purchase a ticket so that a scout can attend for free
*Purchase your tickets online for $5 per ticket
*Each ticket purchased equals one entry into the raffle
*The winning ticket will be randomly selected at the event
*The winner will receive 50% of the total funds raised and the remaining 50% supports Zawadi
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!