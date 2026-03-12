Hosted by

Zawadi Cultural Collective

About this event

ZAWADI TROOP 10 YEAR CELEBRATION "RENT PARTY"

The Valley (RSVP for address)

Adult
$25

INCLUDES ONE MEAL TIX AND ONE DRINK TIX

Child
$25

INCLUDES ONE MEAL TIX, ONE SNACK TIX AND ONE DRINK TIX

Scout Tickets
$15
SUPPORT A CHILD
$25

Purchase a ticket so that a scout can attend for free

50/50 Raffle
$5

*Purchase your tickets online for $5 per ticket

*Each ticket purchased equals one entry into the raffle

*The winning ticket will be randomly selected at the event

*The winner will receive 50% of the total funds raised and the remaining 50% supports Zawadi


Add a donation for Zawadi Cultural Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!