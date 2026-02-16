National Council Of Negro Women Inc

Offered by

National Council Of Negro Women Inc

About this shop

Zayla Stockard's 2026 Jewels of Distinction Campaign

Full Page Ad
$125

Full page ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit ad to [email protected] in a JPEG or PDF Attachment.

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Half Page Ad
$70

Half page ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit ad to [email protected] in a JPEG or PDF Attachment.

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Quarter Page Ad
$40

Quarter page ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit ad to [email protected] in a JPEG or PDF Attachment.

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Patron (Mr. and Mrs.)
$10

Patron ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit the name(s) to [email protected].

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Patron (Single)
$5

Patron ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit the name to [email protected].

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Jewels of Distinction - Adult Ticket item
Jewels of Distinction - Adult Ticket
$75

Our Cotillion will be held on Saturday, June, 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM at the Lewis and Clark Commons. Tickets are available until May 31, 2026. If you need a vegetarian option, please let me know.

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Jewels of Distinction - Youth Ticket (ages 12 and under) item
Jewels of Distinction - Youth Ticket (ages 12 and under)
$40

Our Cotillion will be held on Saturday, June, 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM at the Lewis and Clark Commons. Tickets are available until May 31, 2026. If you need a vegetarian option, please let me know.

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Add a donation for National Council Of Negro Women Inc

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