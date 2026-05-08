Zeffy Demo Silent Auction

“Happiness is a warm puppy.” – Charles M. Schulz





Prepare for a cuteness overload! This "Basket of Puppies" is more than just a collection of furry friends; it’s a bundle of unconditional love and a lifetime of companionship. Whether you are looking for a loyal protector, a playful sidekick, or a professional napper, these puppies are ready to find their "furever" homes.





Each puppy has been socialized and is eager to bring a wagging tail and a cold nose to your family.