Zeffy Support

To register for this training and further support Justice Funders' national network for learning and action, please select this option. April 28, 2025 (1-4pm ET) - This training will trace the history of institutional philanthropy in the United States, from which current extractive philanthropic practices are derived, to understand how inequity has been built into the sector. Considering the cultural “source codes” of philanthropy will provide the grounding for participants to consider a more just and thriving world and to explore how we can be effective change agents within our institutions. During this interactive and participatory training, we will discuss: What will it take to get to transformation? How might we redistribute wealth, democratize power and shift economic control to communities for the good of the whole?

To register for this training and further support Justice Funders' national network for learning and action, please select this option. April 28, 2025 (1-4pm ET) - This training will trace the history of institutional philanthropy in the United States, from which current extractive philanthropic practices are derived, to understand how inequity has been built into the sector. Considering the cultural “source codes” of philanthropy will provide the grounding for participants to consider a more just and thriving world and to explore how we can be effective change agents within our institutions. During this interactive and participatory training, we will discuss: What will it take to get to transformation? How might we redistribute wealth, democratize power and shift economic control to communities for the good of the whole?

More details...