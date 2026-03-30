Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

Hosted by

Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies with Daiko April 2026

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

General Admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Zen Studies with Daiko

Time: Apr 8, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83719011577


Meeting ID: 837 1901 1577


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Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/83719011577/invitations?signature=z_eGkWrHM-KLjQT1dvoVOhkRcVdHS4n60qv9uKbA54w

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