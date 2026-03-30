Zen Studies with Daiko April 2026

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zen Studies with Daiko
Time: Apr 8, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83719011577
Meeting ID: 837 1901 1577
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Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/83719011577/invitations?signature=z_eGkWrHM-KLjQT1dvoVOhkRcVdHS4n60qv9uKbA54w
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