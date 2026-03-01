Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

Hosted by

Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies Mar 2026—Genjo

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

Add a donation for Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

$

General Admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Zen Studies with Genjo

Time: Mar 11, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89882064201


Meeting ID: 898 8206 4201


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https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/89882064201/invitations?signature=6el0edtE5UBYnvqAdQRok7ZXtXONM6w2aWdmiAZ-UzI

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