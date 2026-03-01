Zen Studies Mar 2026—Genjo

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
$
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zen Studies with Genjo
Time: Mar 11, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89882064201
Meeting ID: 898 8206 4201
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Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/89882064201/invitations?signature=6el0edtE5UBYnvqAdQRok7ZXtXONM6w2aWdmiAZ-UzI
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