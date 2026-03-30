Zen Studies with Sensei Emyo April 2026

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: The Heart Sutra: The Swiss Army Knife of Zen
Time: Apr 1, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89158802311
Meeting ID: 891 5880 2311
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Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/89158802311/invitations?signature=av1IPvcYI0z26Tb4omYGzEYwFrF7t7SB90Pp5D29efU
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