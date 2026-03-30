Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

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Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies with Sensei Emyo April 2026

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

General Admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: The Heart Sutra: The Swiss Army Knife of Zen

Time: Apr 1, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89158802311


Meeting ID: 891 5880 2311


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Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/89158802311/invitations?signature=av1IPvcYI0z26Tb4omYGzEYwFrF7t7SB90Pp5D29efU

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