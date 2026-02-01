Zen Studies with Donen Feb 2026

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zen Studies Program with Donen
Time: Feb 11, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87333395627
Meeting ID: 873 3339 5627
One tap mobile
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Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/87333395627/invitations?signature=6n_5KBRB_1vylO38wwB6pNf8Af43NO8bPwG5dQzl0J0
$
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