Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

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Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies with Donen Feb 2026

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

General Admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Zen Studies Program with Donen

Time: Feb 11, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87333395627


Meeting ID: 873 3339 5627


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Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/87333395627/invitations?signature=6n_5KBRB_1vylO38wwB6pNf8Af43NO8bPwG5dQzl0J0

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