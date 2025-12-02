Zen Studies Program—Genjo

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zen Studies with Genjo
Time: Dec 17, 2025 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81458663665
Meeting ID: 814 5866 3665
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Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/81458663665/invitations?signature=vJeT4RWTsVmgyKx_xFJXWa-53u-1kvnPD22Yc0F9XYQ
$
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