Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

Hosted by

Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies Program—Genjo

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

General Admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Zen Studies with Genjo

Time: Dec 17, 2025 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81458663665


Meeting ID: 814 5866 3665


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Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/81458663665/invitations?signature=vJeT4RWTsVmgyKx_xFJXWa-53u-1kvnPD22Yc0F9XYQ

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