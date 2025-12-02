Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

Hosted by

Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies--Student Presentations (Dan & Nancy)

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

General admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: ZEN STUDIES PROGRAM: Student Presentations

Time: Dec 10, 2025 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87565362913


Meeting ID: 875 6536 2913


---


One tap mobile

+16469313860,,87565362913# US

+13017158592,,87565362913# US (Washington DC)


Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/87565362913/invitations?signature=5e_fDZBQLR32ry7ECcUv-4F-fG2tHkERZY2VuFIsMR4

Add a donation for Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!